A legal notice just approved by the cabinet will ban the use of cash for wages and make it mandatory for employers to pay their workers by direct debit or, in exceptional circumstances, by cheque, Robert Abela said on Sunday.

The new regulation is aimed to protect workers from potential exploitation.

Fielding questions from journalists in an activity organised by the Labour Party, the prime minister kept most of his cards about the forthcoming Budget to his chest.

He confirmed that aid schemes for property development/restoration in urban conservation areas would be retained, and said talks were still ongoing on the future of grants for the purchase of electric vehicles.

Times of Malta revealed in mid-September that EU funds for electric vehicle grants had been fully taken up but the government had committed itself to cover all subsidies for purchases until the end of the year.

Regarding the schemes for properties in UCAs, Abela said some loopholes would have to be addressed but he did not mention which. The schemes, which are meant to boost the preservation and restoration of properties in village cores, include exemptions from property taxes and VAT, and direct cash grants.

Abela reiterated his commitment for middle and low-income earners to benefit from hundreds of euros in tax cuts thanks to initiatives that will be announced in the budget.

The budget will be presented to parliament on October 28.

MCAST talks with the MUT on Tuesday

On education, the prime minister highlighted his desire to conclude talks on a new collective agreement for MCAST lecturers. The last one expired almost three years ago. Talks on a new one have stalled and the Malta Union of Teachers has ordered industrial action.

‘I do not believe that this is a matter for the industrial tribunal. I want a fair and swift resolution’, Abela said, adding that fresh proposals had been sent to the MUT and further talks are scheduled on Tuesday.

He expressed confidence that a solution would soon be found, as had been the case with other workers' agreements.

On traffic, Abela emphasized the need for immediate solutions, rather than long-term projects like a metro system – a labour electoral pledge - that could take decades to commission.

He said one measure which could alleviate Malta’s traffic congestion would be limiting deliveries during peak hours.

Recognition of Palestinian statehood 'when appropriate'

Abela denied that there had been any US pressure on Malta not to recognise Palestine as a state. He said that the initiative for recognition came from Spain's Prime Minister, adding that Malta would recognise Palestinian statehood when appropriate.

Pressed on what these circumstances could be, Abela only said these have not yet materialised but could in the coming months.

Abela also addressed recent public opinion surveys, claiming that his internal polling showed markedly different results from the MaltaToday survey published last week.

According to the MaltaToday, Labour is trailing the PN by 12,000 votes but Abela is more popular than Bernard Grech.

While not dismissing the significance of such surveys, Abela emphasised that the best indication of public sentiment came from elections, pointing out that his government continues to hold the trust of the people.

On tourism, Abela acknowledged progress made in attracting over three million tourists this year but stressed the need for Malta to evolve beyond simply increasing visitor numbers.

The goal, he said, was to attract higher-spending tourists by investing in quality infrastructure such as hotels and restaurants, and improved public utilities, including roads and public transport.

The prime minister touched on the challenges related to foreign workers, stating that while the country cannot function without their contribution, steps were being taken to ensure that only those who complied with regulations were allowed to stay.

He highlighted reforms in several sectors, including food couriers and construction workers, aimed at ensuring fair treatment and addressing public concerns about foreign labour.

Abela also mentioned the ongoing efforts to strengthen the judiciary, with plans to further increase the number of judges and magistrates in the coming weeks.

He also reiterated the government's commitment to tackling climate change, noting Monday's launch of a new Climate Action Authority.