After years of battling drug addiction – which resulted in mental health issues and homelessness – Mark* ended up in a residential home to try to straighten out his life.

There were many times when he was on the brink of succumbing to drugs again. The struggle was massive.

But the staff at Dar Victoria – which offers a community-based residential service – believed in him. They offered him support together with therapy.

“Today, he is doing well. We worked with his family and there is a plan for him to finally return home after all these years,” said Sarah Bondin, the general manager at Fondazzjoni Suret il-Bniedem that runs Dar Victoria.

Mark (*not his real name) was one of the 2,000 people supported by the foundation throughout these 25 years.

Founded by the Capuchins in 1999

Fondazzjoni Suret il-Bniedem was founded by the Capuchins in 1999 to provide residential services to people experiencing homelessness, as guided by the Capuchins’ core values of compassion, dignity and service to the marginalised.

It started off with one home aimed at offering a place for inmates who had nowhere to go after leaving prison. But, over the years, it evolved to meet the needs of society.

The foundation currently runs Dar Leopoldo, which hosts homeless men; Dar Teresa Spinelli for women with children; Dar Victoria; Dar Franġisk, a semi-independent home for males with mental health challenges; and Dar Imelda and Paul Debono – community-based facilities with staff round the clock that assist men and women who, due to mental health challenges, end up homeless.

“Homelessness is the final result we see but there are many causes: mental health, financial problems, addictions, domestic violence. We do not just offer a roof above their heads. We help them rebuild their lives through a range of services,” said Bondin.

Dedicated team of professionals

The dedicated team of professionals provide individualised and comprehensive care covering medical, health and mental-health, emotional and social needs.

Fr Elmar Pace, who chairs the foundation, said that stigma remained. “There is still the stigma that a person who is homeless brought it upon himself,” he said. However, through his 16 years of experience, he has seen how people from all walks of life ended up homeless for a range of reasons that include marriage breakdowns, financial trouble, mental health issues and more.

Bondin said that, over the years, homelessness had increased. “There is always a primary cause, like domestic violence or separation. But now we are seeing more reasons that are amplifying this like drug and alcohol abuse,” Bondin said.

Pace added: “Lifestyle changes also make a difference. Life has become more stressful as there are more demands on people to cope with higher standards and this is amplifying mental health issues.”

Along the years, the foundation has supported some 2,000 people and it plans to keep expanding its services to reach more people.

The government helps with the running costs of the five residential homes, which amounted to close to €1.25 million last year.

But any expansion projects depend on fundraising.

To support Fondazzjoni Suret il-Bniedem one may visit https://suretilbniedem.com/donate/.