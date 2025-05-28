The wife of the motorcyclist who died on the Xemxija bypass on Tuesday has shared a heartfelt goodbye message in which she promised to keep his memory alive for the young daughter he had “so many dreams and plans for”.

In a post shared on Facebook, Stef Coppola, the wife of 35-year-old Shaun Coppola, who died in the accident, wrote:

“I called you and you did not reply. I looked, but I couldn’t believe it. I have so much to tell you, but I’m speechless. I know you’re not coming back but I hope that they tell us they made a mistake," she posted on Facebook, alongside an image of the couple with their young daughter.

"I know it’s not a dream, but I feel it is…. I love you forever, I promise I will keep your memory alive for our darling, for who you had so many dreams and plans… [We] are forever proud of you.”

Shaun Coppola, from Qormi, died on impact on Tuesday afternoon after he lost control of his Suzuki motorcycle at around 12.30 pm.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the case. The newly formed Roads Policing Unit is also investigating the case.

According to an NSO report, four people lost their lives on Malta’s roads until the beginning of May, making this accident the fifth fatality this year.