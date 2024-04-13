It is important to strike a balance between economic growth and residents' well-being when it comes to tables and chairs encroaching on public spaces, Local Government Minister Owen Bonnici has said.

“It is crucial that economic growth is sustainable and does not trample on the welfare of Maltese and Gozitans,” he told Times of Malta.

Pointing out that the regulation and approval of tables and chairs in public spaces did not fall under his remit, Bonnici said it is important to protect the people’s welfare and the economy.

“This is a delicate balance, but one that we need to find.”

Local government Minister Owen Bonnici's comments on encroachment of tables and chairs. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

His comment on the hot topic of catering furniture taking public space came days after residents and activists occupied tables and chairs outside a restaurant in the Mellieħa square.

The issue of tables and chairs encroaching on pavements and promenades is not a new one, with the pandemic accelerating the number of applications filed.

Yet, in recent weeks, more residents have taken to the streets to protest against the setting up of catering furniture on public roads.

Over the past few days, stickers reading 'pavement for citizens' or 'no pavement, no vote' have appeared in Valletta, Sliema, Mellieħa, Marsascala and Buġibba.

In Gozo, the archpriest of Victoria slammed a land grab by restaurants outside the square in front of St George’s Basilica.

A demonstration in Valletta took place where residents and activists protested the private sector’s excessive take-up of public space.

Bonnici said a clear example of striking a balance took place weeks before when Valletta’s Merchant Street was temporarily freed of canopies, tables, and chairs to make way for processions during Holy Week.

“The balance we found when it came to Easter celebrations in Valletta is a model that worked and we want to make sure we continue to see this sort of balance,” he said.

The same canopies, tables and chairs were placed back on the street shortly after the Easter celebrations.

When asked for his opinion on the canopies taking over the streets of Valletta, he said it is important to make sure Valletta continues to thrive economically but to also keep the residents in mind when moving forward.

“We are very sensitive towards what is being said… we emphasise the need for our capital city to grow and move forward, but also for the people to be with us throughout this process.”

When pressed about whether such "balance" existed in towns such as Sliema, Gżira, the minister said it is important to acknowledge the difference between the "baroque" capital city and more modern towns.