Depiro sealed this year’s MAPFRE MSV LIFE Women’s Knockout title on Sunday when they beat Caffe Moak Luxol at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion.

It was the perfect ending to a hotly contested cup competition and both sides looked ready from before the game’s tip-off as both clubs brought their loyal masses with them to make sure of an electric atmosphere to complement the performance.

With this victory, Depiro have now won the Knockout competition for the third time in their history.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Depiro coach Adrian Baldacchino praised his side’s attitude.

“When I saw my team united, fighting for each other even while we were behind because we had a shaky start, then I saw Sophie (Abela), Kristy (Galea), Jose (Johnson) and everyone else giving it their all even from the bench, it was something very beautiful,” Baldacchino said.

