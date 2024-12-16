The family and friends of Dieter Vink, the motorcyclist who died after crashing into an unpermitted skip on the St Paul’s Bay bypass, have vowed to seek justice for his death.

“We want justice, and we will not let him pass in vain,” the victim’s father said, as the family gathered to mourn the 54-year-old who died last Friday.

Less than 24 hours after his death, Patricia and Anthony Holmes – Vink’s parents – spoke to Times of Malta alongside their daughter Angie Holmes and close friends Juliette Johnson and Fleur Marie Cilia Buckett.

The group had come together to grieve and demand accountability.

Dieter Wink was described as selfless.

Vink was riding his Honda motorcycle on Wednesday evening when he collided with a skip positioned on the final curve of the bypass leading to the Xemxija roundabout.

Footage of the crash’s aftermath sparked widespread anger on social media, with many calling for accountability over what they claimed as negligence by the contractor.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Johnson is determined: “We are seeking legal action, and we want a minimum of manslaughter for what they did to our Dieter.”

His family is in agreement.

Alternating between tears of pain and anger, the family expressed their heartbreak, as they pleaded for Vink’s life not to be forgotten.

Fighting back tears, Angie Holmes struggled to speak about her loss. She described Vink as her “little big brother” because, despite being younger, he was larger in stature.

Johnson recounted: “It was her birthday on December 12, the day after the crash, and before his passing, and she was patiently waiting for his call. But unfortunately, this was a call she would never receive.”

Finding her voice, Angie added, “It was the only happy birthday I was waiting for.”

Born Richard Holmes, Vink changed his name later in life. A Yorkshireman who had been living in Malta since the 1990s, he was known for his flamboyant personality, sense of humour and generosity.

His family’s northern wit was evident even in their sorrow. As they described Vink as “selfless” and “the life of the party,” his father lightened the mood with a smile, saying, “he wasn’t very practical,” prompting a moment of laughter amid the tears.

Dieter Vink died after crashing into a skip authorities say should not have been placed there. Photos: Malta Police CMRU

His mother Patricia, however, was more solemn.

“He was my beautiful baby. He was the light in our lives,” she said, tearfully recalling how Dieter had promised to take care of her should her husband pass away.

Vink had recently secured a job with BET365 and was excited about having disposable income for the first time in his life.

“It is beyond unfair that he had that opportunity to finally enjoy life after all his hard work snatched away from him,” she said.

'Catastrophic brain trauma'

Recalling the aftermath of the crash, Johnson described how they rushed to Mater Dei Hospital upon hearing about the incident. Coincidentally, the victim’s parents had arrived in Malta from Yorkshire that same day.

When they arrived, the consultant said that Vink had suffered catastrophic brain trauma, not just significant injuries, as initially stated.

Vink’s injuries included a broken right arm, several fractured ribs, a punctured liver and spleen, two black eyes and cuts and bruises all over his body.

“He looked terrible,” Johnson said.

Buckett described his crash helmet looking like “corn flakes,” adding that her friend was a careful motorbike rider: “That could have easily been any of us.”

We will never stop loving him. That is why we have an obligation to get closure

On Thursday, as he was being prepared for an MRI, Vink’s condition worsened significantly. Doctors informed the family that his chances of recovery were extremely slim.

“I saw the doctors put the light in his eyes, and I could see then he wasn’t with us anymore,” the father said.

Vink passed away at 10.20pm on Friday, surrounded by his mother, father, sister, Johnson and his friend, Foxy, whom they called his “brother from another mother”. In his final hours, the group read him messages of support, shared jokes and their favourite memories of him.

'We have an obligation to get closure'

The family is now seeking accountability.

Times of Malta is informed by multiple sources that JV Infrastructure is the contractor responsible for the skip. Repeated attempts to contact the contractor on Saturday and Sunday were in vain.

Transport Malta, Infrastructure Malta and the St Paul’s Bay local council have all denied issuing permits for the skip to be placed on the bypass.

St Paul’s Bay mayor Ċensu Galea confirmed that residents had previously raised safety concerns about the skip, which had been placed at the same location months earlier.

The Holmes family emphasised their determination to get closure.

“We will never stop loving him. That is why we have an obligation to get closure,” they said.

Vink’s parents, both in their 80s and retired pensioners in the UK, have limited funds.

They are asking for help to cover the expenses of having Vink cremated in Sicily.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds, along with a fundraising bike ride planned for December 28, starting at Mater Dei Hospital and ending at Vink’s second home, The Pitstop in Xemxija.

“We cannot let this rest,” the family said. “We owe it to our Dieter.”