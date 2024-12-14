A motorcyclist who smashed into a skip on the St Paul's Bay bypass this week has died, the police have said.

The 54-year-old British national, who lived in Mellieħa, was riding a Honda motorcycle on Wednesday evening when he crashed into a skip placed on the bypass' final curve leading to the Xemxija roundabout.

Police and emergency responders rushed to the scene and took him to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. On Saturday morning, the police issued a statement to inform the public that he had died while there.

The crash scene, moments after the fatal incident.

Transport Malta, Infrastructure Malta and the St Paul's Bay local council all subsequently said they had not issued a permit to allow the skip to be parked on the busy thoroughfare that day.

The skip is believed to have been placed there by a contractor carrying out works on a boundary wall in the area.

St Paul's Bay mayor Censu Galea said the skip had also been placed on the road a few months back, and that residents nearby had complained at the time about it being a danger.