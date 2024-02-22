Migrants who have been living and working in Malta for several years will hold a protest on Sunday calling for policy changes that would grant them and their children born in Malta residency, social rights and stability.

"Although we were neither given protection nor a residence card, we were given the right to work legitimately and in turn to pay tax and national insurance for decades,” they said on Thursday, backed by several activists.

"We have worked for years, side-by-side with our Maltese colleagues, made friends, set up family and had children in Malta. We are part of Malta’s economic success, we have filled labour gaps, and we have contributed to a welfare system that we can never be beneficiaries of."

The third-country nationals added: "Our children know no other country, no other society but the Maltese one. They are, in fact, though not in law, Maltese.”

They explained they lived in constant fear of having their documents withdrawn, leaving them vulnerable to deportation, exploitation and unpredictability about their future.

The march is being held after Times of Malta published the story of Kusi Dismark, a man who has been detained to be deported after 13 years in Malta.

As a person who has been denied asylum, Kusi was allowed to work in Malta and pay his dues but had no access to free education. He financed his studies, opened a hair salon in Ħamrun and was planning on expanding his business until he was arrested on January 21.

Kusi’s sudden detention sent shockwaves among his circle of friends, Maltese landlords and civil society.

But he is not the only one in this situation.

Obliged to pay taxes, but no right to social benefits

Malta has a right to return people who are rejected protection. However, not all are repatriated.

Some countries of origin fail to provide official documentation for those handed a removal order or refuse to recognise the migrants’ claimed nationality. Additionally, Malta might not have diplomatic relations with their claimed country of origin.

This means that people live years – even decades – in Malta with the threat of deportation hanging over their heads.

Most people who are denied asylum are allowed to work in Malta and are obliged to pay tax and social contributions but have no access to free education.

While working, they have access to healthcare but no social protection. This means that if they are injured, taken ill or can no longer be gainfully employed, they will not receive any social, medical or unemployment benefits.

They are similarly not entitled to a pension once they reach retirement age.

People with rejected asylum are not allowed to marry, even if they enter into loving relationships and form a family of their own.

Children born in Malta to parents who have been rejected asylum inherit their parents’ lack of documentation, have no social protection and are technically stateless.

'No special treatment, just asking for stability'

The people organising Sunday’s protest, who identify as “long-term undocumented migrants in Malta” said they were not asking for any special treatment.

“We are simply demanding stability: the recognition of years of hard work, integration efforts, and contribution to Maltese society. There is nothing fair or just in leaving us and our children in this state of uncertainty and fear. There is no equality without equity.”

On Sunday, members of the migrant community and local organisations will be meeting at Ħamrun Square at 3pm and walk to the parliament building in Valletta.

They are urging employers, neighbours, colleagues and friends who support the cause to join the march.

The Church’s Migrants Commission director has separately called for immigration policies that are fair to hundreds of people who, through no fault of their own, have been allowed to live and work here for several years despite not being granted asylum.

Fr Anton D’Amato said despite the removal of a person is legal, “it is definitely not just”.

The requests:

Release Kusi Dismark and individuals who, like Kusi, have been living in Malta for over five years and have been detained with a view to deportation.

Introduce a residence permit for anyone who has been working and living in Malta for a substantial amount of time. This could be the reintroduction of a scheme similar to the Specific Residence Authorisation, which was abruptly withdrawn, or the possibility of applying for a Single Work Permit.

Grant citizenship rights to our children. Malta is their home, and Maltese is their language of friendship, education, culture and eventually working life. Denying them citizenship rights creates unnecessary barriers and uncertainties, jeopardising their access to education, healthcare, and other essential services.

Comprehensive social support for individuals in our community with disabilities or those unable to work due to various reasons, such as old age or sickness. Although they may have contributed for years by paying tax and national insurance, they are not entitled to any disability or unemployment benefit.

