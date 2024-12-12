For the past six years, my wife and I have thoroughly enjoyed our retirement in Malta. From the Maltese friends we have made here, to the rich history and culture of Malta, to the superb Maltese foods, we have not been happier. We decided not to drive when we moved here; so, walking and taking the bus suited us to a tee.

And, last week, we were horrified at the news of the CEO of the largest health insurance company in the US being murdered while walking on a street in New York City. It was our insurance company when we still lived in the US.

What followed truly shook us up. While most comments offered condolences to the family, a sizable percentage said things like he had it coming for treating his customers with neither respect nor value. Not a normal reaction to any murder. I can honestly say that I had many poor thoughts about that insurance company for the way it treated its policy holders.

What compelled my fellow Americans to react this way? I can offer up my thoughts on the subject.

The number one cause of bankruptcy in the US is for unpaid medical bills

As retired people, my wife and I each would pay about $250/month for Medicare. Each doctor’s visit would come with a cost as well. Every pill, injection and treatment come with a cost.

And, yet, when I needed healthcare most (quad bypass surgery), I was terrified of how much it would cost us. While still in the hospital, we received a preliminary invoice ($100,000). The final bill, reflecting their consultation with our insurance company, was $25,000. They paid for all but about $1,000.

But more Americans have no insurance than have it. And they would have been required to pay the full amount. As a result, the number one cause of bankruptcy in the US is for unpaid medical bills. You can, and often do, lose your home over an unpaid medical bill.

Many people actively fear being admitted to a hospital because an insurance company can arbitrarily decide whether to cover your condition/treatment.

Can you imagine that the first thought that enters your mind when you receive your diagnosis is not whether you will survive but will your loved ones be covered and be able to pay the medical bills?

That is the true answer to the question about whether the US has the best medical care in the world. I can tell you no! If you are a 35-year-old man, with a college degree and are working for a tech company, you are covered. If you are one of the 85 per cent of Americans employed in the service sector, you are probably not covered.

Why is this important to know? My wife, a citizen of a European country, who, 25 years ago, moved to the US to marry me, acquired enough working years in her home country to be entitled to free medical care for herself and me. So, not only do we not burden the Maltese healthcare system with our costs but we have no costs to us as well.

I know that there is quite a bit of controversy about the quantity and quality of healthcare in Malta. No system is without some shortcomings. But I can honestly say that no professional who has treated us here has been lacking. More capacity is needed; but we still receive attentive and quality treatment when needed. For that, we are most thankful to the people of Malta.

So, the next time you feel overwhelmed by the presence of delays, remember that you will receive care at the price you can afford. In other countries, including the US, this can be an unaffordable luxury.

Alan Zelt is an expat living in Malta and a former entrepreneur. He writes a photo blog for friends around the world extolling the beauty of Malta (https://MaltabyZelt.home.blog).