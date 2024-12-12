Obituaries

FALZON. On December 7, MARGARET (Maggie) passed away peacefully at the age of 94. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Pauline (Lina) and Antoinette (Nini), her sister-in-law Marie Louise, widow of her brother Dr Vincent Falzon, LL.D, her nephew Anthony, her great-nephew Aidan, relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, December 13, at 9.30am, at Our Lady of Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FELICE. On November 12, at Winchester Hospice, England, Dr ANTHONY FELICE of San Ġwann, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. Further to the earlier announcement of his death, prayers were held at St Peter’s Catholic Church, Winchester, followed by cremation. The funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, tomorrow, at 8.30am. A private interment of ashes in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery will follow. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – SHAUN. Today being the eighth anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Forever missed, Mummy, Kurt, Taran and their families, deeply missed by Fynn, Zea and Azia. You may be gone from our sight, but you are never gone from our heart. The 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for his repose.

CURMI – VINCENT. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply mourned by his wife Kathleen, his children Michael, Carol and Elizabeth and their spouses and his beloved grandchildren. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish, Ta’ Xbiex.

MIFSUD – JOHN. Lovingly remembered on the 38th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Miriam, Shirley and family.

PULLICINO. Treasured memories of FRANCIS on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Patricia, Sandra and Edward, granddaughters Kristine, Nicola and Gillian. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – RINA. In loving memory of a dear sister and aunt. Always remembered by her family.

In loving memory of CARMEN AQUILINA, née GATT today being the seventh anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by her children Juanita and her husband Walter, Simone and her husband Albert and her grandchildren. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, For part of us went with you, that day God called you home. May she rest in eternal peace. The family would like to encourage members of the public to donate towards ALS Malta- an organisation that helped throughout her illness.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.