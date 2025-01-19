Would you sign yourself up to be confined to a house with strangers for up to three months, all while the nation can monitor your every move, every minute of every hour of the day?

That’s exactly what the housemates of Big Brother Malta will be getting themselves into when they step into the Big Brother Malta house today, cutting themselves off from the outside world in the hope of emerging victorious from the house on April 13 with a prize of €50,000.

Times of Malta was given a guided tour of the Big Brother House ahead of the show’s premiere.

Stepping into the house through the kitchen/living room, the atmosphere is not immediately oppressive, save perhaps for the stark lighting.

Workers bustle around stocking fridges, stacking shelves and adding other finishing touches before the housemates arrive.

The smell of new furniture is also in the air – the house has been custom-built to ensure total control over lighting, temperature and sound by the show’s control room.

At the start of the show, housemates are provided with basic ingredients to make their own meals. But when these run out, they will have to earn more of them, plus any other creature comforts they desire, by winning a series of games and challenges set for them by the unseen, all-seeing Big Brother.

It doesn’t take long to spot the first camera. There are around 50 of them monitoring almost every inch of the house, every minute of the day.

Next, we move to the gym, where fitness-minded housemates can work out, or at least get their 10,000 daily steps on the treadmill.

The bathroom area is one of the few that doesn’t have wall-to-wall surveillance, although a camera is perched right above the bathtub.

As anyone who shares a house with other people – especially strangers – knows only too well, this room will undoubtedly be the primary source of conflict in the weeks to come, as will the laundry room.

The dormitory, on the other hand, is not spared from the 1984 treatment that gave the show its name. Housemates claim their bed when they first enter – most are single beds, with two double beds and a king-size bed reserved for the head of household, who earns the title after winning a competition.

All lighting is artificial, except for outdoor area

All of the house’s lighting is artificial, except for the outdoor area, where housemates can see a sliver of sky, possibly while taking a dip in the hot tub and getting up close and personal with their favourite fellow contestant.

Finally, we visit the diary room, arguably the most iconic area of any Big Brother house. Housemates come here to speak privately to the camera and share their thoughts, strategies, and feelings about the show.

It’s also where housemates vote for the contestant they want to kick out of the house. It’s then up to the public to choose which of the two housemates with the least number of votes they want to evict.

Mark Grech, co-founder of Greatt Entertainment Group, which owns the rights to Big Brother Malta, says the show’s producers have made an effort to choose housemates with a diverse mix of ages, backgrounds and personalities.

“We chose them on an individual basis, but we have no idea how they will get on with each other, which is what makes the show such fun,” Grech said.

Big Brother Malta premieres on Sunday at 8.45pm on TVM with daily episodes until the final on April 13, while the extra-voyeuristic can also follow a non-stop livestream on GO PLUS.