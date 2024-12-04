Malta’s cemeteries could be transformed into public, open spaces for meditation and recreation, according to a study by a young architecture graduate.

In his dissertation for his Masters in Architecture, 24-year-old Gary James Ghirxi reimagined some of Malta’s cemeteries, not simply as solemn resting places but as meditative and socio-recreational spaces.

He argues the country should seriously consider them as another way to create greener, open spaces that offer tranquillity and serenity in an ever-more hectic life.

“We often complain of the lack of open spaces in urban areas but never seem to consider any of the cemeteries scattered around the islands, the biggest of which – Addolorata – is in the heart of one of the busiest urban areas and has unmatched potential for meditation,” he told Times of Malta.

“I’m not saying that cemeteries should be turned into another park or playground. They must retain their sober, solemn, contemplative character. They shouldn’t have eateries or commercial and noisy activities. The aim is to create a different open space than the ones that are being developed, and not another one like them. After all, the cemeteries’ meditative aura is precisely what makes them a useful open space, the kind of which we have very few.”

This, he said, was already common practice in several Nordic countries but seems to have never caught on in Malta.

A cemetery in Oslo, Norway, often used for leisurely walks and quiet contemplation. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Most seldom visit cemeteries

The study found that unlike in other countries, Maltese cemeteries are primarily perceived as places for occasional visits, often limited to funerary services or special occasions like All Souls’ Day.

The lack of adequate infrastructure, such as seating and sanitary facilities, coupled with high grave density and morbid atmosphere, further discourages extended stays.

Despite these limitations, the research highlights the potential of cemeteries as tranquil, green spaces full of vegetation.

“There is potential, but these are delicate places that should be treated with sensitivity, and any transformation must be well-implemented,” Ghirxi said.

“Blanket applications won’t work and what may work at, say, Addolorata, might not work in a village cemetery.”

For his study Ghirxi carried out an online survey and conducted a focus group among urban planning researchers, a priest and government representatives.

Walks, reading, tours

The study suggests that with some careful planning and infrastructural upgrades, most cemeteries – especially Addolorata – could become quiet hubs for people who want to take serene walks, do some reading, mindfulness or reflection exercises, and to a limited extent host cultural gatherings, exhibitions and guided tours on the cemetery’s historical significance and architectural features.

This means there should be more pathways, benches, vegetation, clear signage, more adequate lighting and facilities, all the while balancing the needs of mourners and recreational users, respecting the sacred nature of the space and avoiding activities that may be perceived as disrespectful, the study found.

Several countries, particularly in Northern Europe, have embraced the concept of cemeteries as multi-functional public spaces. This trend is most prominent in countries like Denmark and Norway, where cemeteries have evolved into serene green spaces that cater to various recreational activities.

In Copenhagen, Denmark, cemeteries have been transformed into popular public spaces, offering opportunities for walking, jogging, picnicking, and even outdoor concerts.

In Oslo, Norway, cemeteries are renowned for their beautiful landscapes and historical significance, and they are often used for leisurely walks, dog-walking, and quiet contemplation.

Cultural sensitivity

Ghirxi’s study does, however, acknowledge that while these countries have successfully integrated recreational activities into their cemeteries, the cultural and societal norms around death and mourning vary significantly across different countries and what may be acceptable in one culture might not be appropriate in another.

“From a religious point of view, the cemetery, as a place of exclusively Catholic burial, is a potential barrier given that the cemetery is viewed as an extension of the church (and thus does not support recreational functions),” he says in his study.

“However, whilst religiously, death is something which is celebrated, locally there seems to be fear of death, so much so that the topic is almost considered as taboo.”

Unlike in Malta, cemeteries in Nordic countries also often have more permeable boundary walls, making them more welcoming for people to venture in, he said, and have much more vegetation, which in Malta “is a challenging aspect to manage due to the hot and dry local climate”.