THEATRE

Skeċċ – The National Short Play Festival

A new festival featuring original, unproduced short plays tackling contemporary issues and cultural diversity is taking place at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta from June 5 to 7.

Each play, lasting about 20 minutes, in Maltese or English, will be performed three times over three days at various venues within the creativity centre.

The selected works are Qas Jekk Jinżlu L-Allat! by Clint Chircop, L-Istatwa by David Alosio, Sweet Sixteen by Josue Formosa, Raġel fuq l-Irġiel by Karl Schembri, Unspoken Bonds by Stefan Galea Debono, and Il-Wieħed u Sebgħin by Brandon Terribile.

The festival is directed by Joseph Galea, with production by Pierre Bugeja.

Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Festival artwork

Mid-Djarju ta’ Student fi Skola tal-Knisja

Jamie Cardona once again plays himself and other characters in a solo play about his time as a teen at a Church school at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab between June 6 and 8.

Through his diary, the audience follows his mischievous journey while he questions the existence of God, what is right or wrong and how to attract girls, among others.

Directed by Vikesh Godhwani and written by Cardona himself, the record-breaking comedy tackles the insecurities of young Maltese people and the (very slow) process of growth.

Tickets from fmt.com.mt/tnd.

Jamie Cardona in Mid-Djarju ta' Student ta' Skola fil-Knisja. Photo: Owen Michael Galea

MUSIC

Gershwin & Bernstein

Wayne Marshall returns to conduct the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra at Fort St Elmo in Valletta on June 5 at 8.30pm.

The programme includes Gershwin’s Girl Crazy Overture and Porgy and Bess – A Symphonic Picture as arranged by Robert Russell Bennett and Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from On the Town.

Marshall will also feature as a soloist in Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F.

The concert is held with the support of Bank of Valletta.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Vocal Aid 2025

Stage Coach Malta is holding two concerts at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on June 6 at 7pm and June 7 at 2pm in aid of Hospice Malta.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

An Evening of Film Classics in Concert

The band of the Armed Forces of Malta is presenting an evening of film classics in aid of the Holy Family Hospital and St John Eye Hospital on June 6 at 7.30pm.

The event, being held at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, will be hosted by the Maltese Association of the Sovereign Order of Malta and St John Association Malta.

Guests are to be seated by 7.15pm. Tickets from showshappening.com.

The Armed Forces of Malta band. Photo: AFM

Tisbit

After four successful editions in Gozo, the percussion concert by students of The Clef House is making its debut at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, on June 6 at 8pm.

Under the artistic direction of Michael Camilleri, Tisbit features a thrilling collaboration of percussionists, a rhythm section and guest singers.

The event is organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency. Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Malta Eurovision Highlights

A couple of weeks after the popular song contest wrapped up in Basel, Switzerland, Eurovision fever continues with a concert by the Malta Concert Orchestra at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on June 6 at 8.30pm.

The orchestra, under the direction of maestro Joe Brown, will perform popular numbers from the Malta Eurovision Song Contest, such as Marija l-Maltija, L-Imħabba, Angel, Little Child, Another Summer Night and Desire.

The orchestra will be accmpanied by singers Debbie Scerri, Neville Refalo, Cheryils Camilleri, Dario Bezzina, Ritienne Azzopardi and Alex Schembri.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Bernice Sammut Attard piano recital

One of Malta’s leading young musicians, pianist Bernice Sammut Attard, will perform in a solo recital featuring works by Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin, Debussy and Kapustin, on June 6 at 8pm.

Entrance is free. Donations at the door are welcome.

For reservations, e-mail simonesammutattard@gmail.com.

Bernice Sammut Attard

Le Grand Siècle: French baroque music for soprano

The 2024-2025 Season at the Oratories, organised by the Jesuits’ Church Foundation, comes to a close with a celebration of French baroque music on June 6 at 7.30pm.

Soprano Claire Debono will present a programme of music by Lully, Charpentier, Coupering and others, in a celebration of a glorious century of French baroque vocal music. She will be accompanied by harpsichordist Joanne Camilleri.

The event is organised in collaboration with the Embassy of France in Malta.

Entrance is free, but donations are welcome. Access to the Oratories is from Archbishop Street.

Amedeo Minghi in concert

Italian singer-songwriter Amedeo Minghi will perform some of his timeless hits at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on June 7 at 9pm.

His repertoire includes Vattene Amore, Cantare è d’Amore, La Vita Mia, I Ricordi del Cuore, Decenni and Un Uomo Venuto da Lontano.

During the concert, Minghi will also perform songs from his latest album, Anima Sbiadita.

The concert is organised by Calypso Radio. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Singing Festival 2025

The Associazione Mozart Italia Malta (AMIM) is presenting an evening of opera, chamber music and musicals at the St Patrick’s School foyer, Sliema, on June 7 at 7pm.

The internationally renowned soprano Laura Ansaldi and tenor Brian Cefai, choirmaster of the Amadeus Chamber Choir, will be the event’s special guests.

Entrance is free, but free donations will be collected to support the activities of AMIM in collaboration with the Salesians of Don Bosco.

Tickets from showshappening.com or at the school’s entrance from 6.50pm before the event.

Violin and Piano Concert − Din l-Art Ħelwa 60th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Din l-Art Ħelwa is organising a concert featuring the internationally acclaimed virtuoso violinist Carmine Lauri and his daughter Francesca at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on June 8 at 8pm.

The concert is one of the main events celebrating the 60th anniversary of the NGO, which was founded at the Manoel in July 1965.

The programme features works by Brahms, Dvorak, Grieg, Zarzycki, Wieniawski and Sarasate.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Earth Garden

The popular festival returns from June 5 to 8, with the main event happening at Ta’ Qali National Park and a pre-party at Palm Beach (June 5).

As usual, performances at Ta’ Qali will be spread over different areas, namely a Roots Stage, Electronic Sphere, Strawberry Fields, the Enchanted Forest and Music Playground. As in previous years, there will also be an ethnic market, chillout areas and a children’s area and visitors may decide to go camping there.

Headliners this year include Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Basement Jaxx, Rudimental and Tribali.

For more information, full programme details and tickets, visit earthgarden.com.mt.

Rudimental. Photo: Facebook/Rudimental

Piano Duo

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is holding another concert in its Chamber Concert Series, featuring pianists Gisele Grima and Erika Gialanzè at the Robert Samut Hall, Floriana, on June 1 at 11am.

The duo will perform a programme infused with the vibrant rhythms of jazz and the rich tapestry of neo-romantic American music, including music by Samuel Barber, George Gershwin and Nikolai Kapustin.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

FILMS

One to One: John & Yoko

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s and Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta are showing a documentary about John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s life in Greenwich Village in the early 1970s.

The film features mind-blowing music newly remixed and produced by Sean Ono Lennon and never-before-seen material and newly restored footage of John and Yoko’s only full-length concert.

One to One, certified 15, is showing at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s on June 6 at 8.30pm, with various other shows until June 12, and at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on June 7 at 5pm, June 8 at 7.30pm and June 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets from edencinemas.com.mt and kreattivita.org.

The film's poster

Borromini e Bernini: Sfida alla perfezione

A documentary delving into the artistic rivalry between Italian architect Francesco Borromini (1599-1667) and sculptor and architect Gian Lorenzo Bernini (1598-1680) will be screened at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s on June 4 at 8.30pm and June 8 at 3.45pm.

The film provides a journey into the beauty of baroque Rome, when the city was the centre of Western art and where every ambitious painter, sculptor and architect had to be present.

The documentary has English subtitles. Tickets from edencinemas.com.mt.

