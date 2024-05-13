THEATRE

Hedda Gabler

Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama Hedda Gabler is being staged in Maltese at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta from May 17 to 26.

The narrative centres around Hedda (Kristjana Casha), the daughter of General Gabler, who returns from her honeymoon with George Tesman (Joseph Paul Vella), her scholarly and uninspiring husband. Their union is not born of love but compromise, as Hedda seems to resign herself to a life devoid of the romantic adventures she once craved.

However, her world takes a tumultuous turn when she encounters Ejlert Lövborg (Paul Portelli), a former academic rival of Tesman, with whom she shares a complex and intimate history. Complicating matters further is the presence of Judge Brack (Peter Galea), whose manipulative manoeuvres aim to bend circumstances to his will.

What unfolds is a gripping tale of lost love, societal expectations, and moral transgressions that continues to resonate across generations.

The production is certified 16+ and will have surtitles in English. It is directed by Daniel Azzopardi, with translation and adaptation by Simone Spiteri, set design by Romualdo Moretti and costumes by Nicole Cuschieri.

Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Do Mice Mourn the Dead?

Busli Collective is staging an original play at Sala San Duminku in Valletta from May 17 to 19.

The play, directed and written by Michael Farrugia, ponders on questions such as: how much does being remembered mean to you? or is your life more valuable than a stranger’s?

The plot follows two characters, Mae and Noah, who are trapped like mice in a maze. The duo must decide whose memory is worth dying for.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Cabaret

The iconic musical Cabaret is being staged at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta until May 19.

Originally written in the 1960s, Cabaret explores life in pre-war Berlin set against the decline of the ‘Jazz Age’ and the rise of the Nazi party to power.

The story focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Club, where Sally Bowles is a resident performer. Juxtaposing the horror of pre-war Berlin with the glamourous world of live cabaret, the musical offers an escape for both the characters on the stage and audience members alike.

Overseeing the action is the Kit Kat Club Emcee, and the club itself serves as a metaphor for ominous political developments in late Weimar Germany.

The local production will star Sean Borg as the Emcee, Maxine Aquilina as Sally Bowles, Isabel Warrington as Fraulein Schneider, Stephen Oliver as Herr Schultz and Jason Scerri as Clifford Bradshaw, alongside an ensemble of 11 chorus members and supported by a 16-piece orchestra.

The performance is directed by Lucienne Camilleri and the music director is Ryan Paul Abela. The costumes are designed by Stefania Grech Vella, and the set is by Adrian Mamo.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Sean Borg in Cabaret. Photo: @nisgamt

MUSIC

Golden Classic

Mezzo soprano Vanessa Vassallo and pianist Natalia Rakhmatulina will showcase the world of classical music at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on May 14 at 12.30pm.

The programme includes works by Bononcini, Scarlatti, Durante and Caldara.The event is organised by the Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa.

Reservations can either be made by booking on baroccobookings@gmail.com or directly at the entrance of the church.

A viewing of the 10-minute documentary Grand Master de Valette and his First Church of Valletta in the underground cinema is free of charge to all patrons.

Piano and harpsichord recital

After touring Italy with baroque masterpieces, musician Svetlana Berezhnaya is presenting a programme of works by Rameau, Bach and Scarlatti, among others, at the Sala Isouard, the Manoel Theatre, in Valletta, on May 14 at 7pm.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Summer Lust Festival

Umberto Tozzi and Anastacia are headlining the Summer Lust Festival in Għaxaq this week, respectively.

On May 17, Italian singer Tozzi, known for hits such as Gloria and Ti Amo, will be supported by The Travellers, while deejay Alex Grech will close the evening.

The following day, Anastacia, known internationally for I’m Outta Love, Left Outside Alone and Sick and Tired, among other songs, will take to the stage. She will be joined by Kurt Calleja and Glen Vella and the band Different Minds. DJ Ziggy will bring the evening to an end.

Tickets for the May 17 concert are available here and those of May 18 here.

Organisers Għaxaq Music Events are also hosting a third night dedicated to 1990s music, starring Corona, Ice MC and DJ Prezioso. This concert is free but tickets for the VIP area can be bought from showshappening.com.

Donations collected throughout the three evenings will go to Dar Bjorn. For more information, visit the Għaxaq Music Events Facebook page.

The Summer Lust Festival poster

Take Four: Contemporary Works for Clarinet Quartet

The Jesuits’ Church Foundation is organising an evening of clarinet quartet music with the Clarion Quartet on May 16 at 7.30pm.

The programme demonstrates the versatility of the clarinet with works from the lyrical classical tradition to others inspired by jazz and other contemporary idioms. It includes rarely heard works by composers like Sciberras, Paiberdin, Janos, and others.

Entrance is free but donations are welcome.

Colours of Spring

Żebbuġ Gozo local council and St Mary Philharmonic Society are hosting a concert on the Qbajjar promenade in Marsalforn on May 17 at 8.30pm.

Under the musical direction of Joseph Grech, the event will feature a fusion of musical styles with performances by the Santa Marija Band, Żebbuġ, the Gozo Youth Orchestra, guest singers Jolene Samhan and Ludwig Galea, and DJ Micimago.

Admission is free. For more information, call 7927 3580 or follow the event’s social media pages.

Buskerfest

Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta is hosting its first-ever Buskerfest on May 17 and 18, where it is inviting a number of talented buskers to perform on its podium and share their art with the public.

For more info, visit the Facebook page of Pjazza Teatru Rjal.

Feel the Magic of Orchestral Progressive Rock

Composer and arranger Edward Mifsud

Chorus Urbanus Productions is organising an orchestral version of progressive rock tunes at the Astra Theatre, Victoria, on May 18.

Feel the Magic of Orchestral Progressive Rock is part of the Feel the Magic programme and will feature the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of John Galea, with special guests Dorothy Bezzina and Chris Grech.

The highlight of the concert will be the première of Edward Mifsud’s concept album Raġġ, an orchestral work inspired by the progressive rock style and lyrics derived from Maltese poetry of the same era, namely by Oliver Friggieri, Marjanu Vella, Ġorġ Peresso, Achille Mizzi, Joe Friggieri and Ġorġ Borg.

The programme will also feature music by prominent progressive rock bands ELP, Yes, King Crimson and Genesis, arranged and orchestrated by Mifsud.

Tickets from teatruastra.org.mt.

Magnificat

An oratory written by Bishop Nikol G. Cauchi and composed and directed by Mro Antoine Mercieca, will be performed at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Visitation in Għarb, which is celerbating its 250th anniversary, on May 18 at 7pm.

Magnificat will feature soprano Miriam Cauchi, mezzo-soprano Francesca Farrugia, tenor Charles Vincenti, baritone Louis Andrew Cassar and the parish choir Hebron.

MISCELLANEOUS

Valletta Green Festival

The 10th edition of the festival opens in St George's Square, Valletta, on May 10.

Among others, there is an EcoMarket featuring sustainable jewellery, art and paintings, beauty products, make-up and items for children and pets. The market is open daily from 10am to 6pm. A number of educational workshops for children related to gardening are also being held today, tomorrow and on May 18 and 19 from 3 to 6pm.

There will be a live performance by Trakadum today from 10.30am to noon and a flash mob performance on May 18 from 11am to 2pm.

The festival, organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency, runs until May 19. For all the details, visit the event’s Facebook page.

People taking photos at the Valletta Green Festival. Photo: Josmar Muscat

World Migratory Bird Day 2024

The National Museum of Natural History in Mdina is hosting a public lecture on May 14 on the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day.

The lecture will delve into the biannual movements of birds, exploring the complexities of avian migration patterns, the challenges these creatures face, and the importance of conservation efforts in protecting migratory pathways.

The lecture starts at 6.30pm and will be conducted in English. It is specifically designed for an adult audience. Only 50 seats are available and pre-booking via heritagemalta.mt/store/ is required.

Agħamillu Pinta

Kerċem in Gozo is hosting a beer festival on May 18. There will be live performances by Fakawi, Claudia Faniello and her band and Rebecca and the Passengers.Entrance is free.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Potato and Agrarian Festival

The ninth edition of the festival is being held near the Maqluba chapel in Qrendi on May 19 from 8am.

Visitors will have the opportunity to rediscover the rural aspect of the Maltese islands. They may savour potato-based traditional gourmet dishes, join cultural tours around Qrendi, including Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Archaeological Park, and enjoy traditional Maltese folk singing (għana) and dance, among other activities. The pop group The Busker will also be performing.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

The Busker is performing at the festival. Photo: d.catania_photography

VISUAL ARTS

Whimsical Inquiries: A Visual Exploration of Curiosity

Christine X Art Gallery in Sliema is inviting visitors on a journey of wonder and exploration, encouraging them to embrace the mysteries and complexities of life through the lens of art.

The exhibition, Whimsical Inquiries: A Visual Exploration of Curiosity, curated by Christine Xuereb Seidu, brings together a diverse collection of works by emerging and established artists alike. From paintings to three-dimensional work, each piece in the exhibition reflects a unique interpretation of curiosity and invites viewers to delve into the unknown.

The participating artists are Trevor Borg, Karen Caruana, Rebecca Cassar, Trevor Diacono, Charlene Galea, Ruslana Grima, Lufer, Mariam Mifsud De Giorgio, Adrian Scicluna, Sabina Smialek, Stefan Spiteri, Elisa Von Brockdorff and Emma Weller.

The exhibition runs until May 16. For more information, visit the gallery's Facebook page.

Some of the artworks on display at Christine X Art Gallery. Photo: Jacob Sammut

Searching for Stillness

In his latest solo exhibition, Godwin Muscat Azzopardi builds upon the choice of subject and the evolving style shown in his recently exhibited works.

This time, the theme is in the exhibition title. As the artist points out in his explanatory statement, stillness is not simply an absence of sound and activity, which would make it negative. It is a positive state that needs to be sought for and hopefully found. It is a state that enables us to stop and think, to focus on what is meaningful and to work towards a better life.

The paintings in this exhibition are predominantly inspired by the ever-changing moods of nature and are expressionist in style.

Searching for Stillness, hosted by Art..e Gallery, of 1, Library Street, Victoria Gozo, is on until May 17.

Here Comes the Night 2 by Godwin Muscat Azzopardi

Gimme Some Sugar

Figurative painter SJ Fuerst playfully celebrates candy’s presence in pop culture in an exhibition at the Art Galleries at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

The paintings are bright, humorous and seductive. The artist painted on vintage Candy Land board games and candy boxes. She also incorporated elements of sculpture for the first time. Among others, she cast lollipops out of resin to paint on and sculpted marshmallows and popsicles out of clay.

The exhibition runs until May 23 and entrance is free. Opening hours from Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 7pm and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm. The palazzo is closed on Sundays and public holidays.

Read more about the exhibition in this Times of Malta interview.

Cotton Candy by SJ Fuerst

Kwadri

Gemelli Art Gallery in Ta' Qali is presenting a collection of artworks featuring works by Carmel Bonello, Kevin Sciberras, Ethelbert Perini and Antonio Mifsud.

Kwadri celebrates the magic of collaboration and the beauty of each artwork presents and comprises works in different mediums, all inspired by the local surroundings.

Kwadri is open unil May 25 from Monday to Friday from 8am till 2.30pm. On Saturdays, it is open between 9am and noon.

An artwork by Kevin Sciberras

My Point of View

Fabio Borg is presenting his 11th solo exhibition at the Palm Court Lounge of The Phoenicia in Floriana.

Through his bold and evocative brushwork, Borg invites viewers to embark on a visual journey that transcends the boundaries of reality and imagination. While his paintings may appear to be landscapes - which, in fact, were the starting point for these paintings - they are not landscapes per se.

Captured rapidly, the compositions express a mood evoked through colour, thus a continuation of his last solo exhibition titled Moodscapes. This collection features experiences drawn from everyday life, hence its title.

My Point of View, curated by Charlene Vella, runs until the end of May. Read more about the exhibition here.

Rays of Sun and Light by Fabio Borg

No Smoking During the Apocalypse

Artist Julian ‘Julinu’ Mallia is presenting a collection of oil paintings at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

The visual series features unlikely encounters that are imbued with an aura of poetic ambiguity and laced with a dash of absurdist deadpan humour.

Within this monochrome universe, impossible objects float over a celestial background, the real merges with the digital and Tony Montana dines with Jesus Christ. Beneath these highly imaginative juxtapositions, however, lies a more sobering concern about the search for meaning when confronted with what Albert Camus refers to as “the unreasonable silence of the world”.

No Smoking During the Apocalypse, curated by Melanie Erixon, is on until June 2. For more information, including opening hours, visit the gallery's Facebook page.

One of Julian Mallia's artworks on display at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq. Photo: Facebook

Tmermir/Decay

An exhibition of paintings by Matthew Joseph Casha, winner of the Arts Council Malta's Premju għall-Arti 2023, is currently on at Rudy Bulher Art gallery in Marsascala.

The artist delves into the intricate interplay between form and decay, seeking to unveil the profound beauty inherent in the gradual erosion of structure and the emergence of macro-perspectives. Through his work, he aims to capture the essence of impermanence.

Casha thus invites viewers to contemplate the ever-evolving nature of existence and find solace in the relationship between creation and dissolution.

Tmermir runs until June 16. Opening hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 1pm and 5 to 8pm

The gallery is located at Quayside Court, 58, Triq Is-Salini, Marsaskala. For more information, call 356 7977 1340, e-mail rudy@rudybuhler.art or visit www.rudybuhler.art.

An artwork by Matthew Joseph Casha

fabricATE

Gabriel Buttigieg is debuting his first solo exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, where he presents his own personal interpretation of Graeco-Roman myths which he uses as metaphors for the erotic and spiritual questions that have haunted humanity since time immemorial. These include taboo and transgression, the cruelty and capriciousness of the gods, love, lust, power and destruction.

These fabricated narratives are specifically being portrayed on exquisite fabrics, provided by project partner, camilleriparismode. The often intricate surfaces serving as a backdrop, as well as a springboard for the artist’s complex creations.

Known for his experimentation, and an ever-evolving expressive aesthetic idiom, through fabricATE, Buttigieg utilises a variety of media in this exhibition. He is also debuting a pair of larger-than lifesize sculptural works which have been realised at Funderija Artistika Chetcuti, which is also a partner in this project.

fabricATE, curated by Lisa Gwen, is open till June 23, from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 9pm; and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am till 9pm.

An installation and other works by Gabriel Buttigieg at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Andre Gialanze

Reminiscence

Acrylic paintings feature in an exhibition by Mariam De Giorgio at Marilù's, St Nicholas Square, Siġġiewi.

Reminiscence is a sample of De Giorgio’s fond memories represented in 12 vivid acrylics. Most of the works depict parenthood at some of its most adorable moments against the backdrop of a typical Maltese summer setting.

The exhibition is open at Marilù's in Siġġiewi until June 2024, where a mural by De Giorgio adorns one of its rooms.

Mċafċaf by Mariam De Giorgio

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Curious Beauty: An Alternative Costume Exhibition

Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti is organising the exhibition Curious Beauty: An Alternative Costume Exhibition at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina.

Under the artistic direction of Caroline Tonna and Francesca Balzan, historic costume and accessories from the State, Church and important private collections will be displayed in contemporary art installations against the backdrop of the medieval palazzo. Micheal Lowell is the creative director.

The exhibition runs until June 16. For more information, visit www.patrimonju.org/exhibitions/curious-beauty.