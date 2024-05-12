Fabio Borg, a visual artist of Maltese and Italian heritage, born in 1974 in Malta, embarked on his artistic journey at a tender age, honing his skills in painting and drawing at esteemed institutions such as the Malta Society of Arts and the Malta School of Art in Valletta.

However, it was his time spent in Italy during his formative years that truly shaped his artistic vision, exposing him to a rich and diverse influences that would leave an indelible mark on his work.

Fabio Borg

Notably, Borg’s career received early support and encouragement from Gabriel Caruana, a revered figure in the Maltese modern art scene, whose mentorship propelled Borg into the spotlight with his first solo exhibition at The Mill in Birkirkara in 1999.

Throughout his career, Borg’s artistic trajectory has been characterised by an ongoing exploration of abstraction and minimalism. While his early works displayed a more traditional approach to painting, Borg’s style has since evolved into a minimalist aesthetic characterised by a restrained use of colour but, more importantly, a restrained use of composition.

This evolution reflects Borg’s belief in the power of simplicity to convey emotions and ideas, a philosophy that has become increasingly central to his practice.

Shining brightly

Operating from his studio in Mosta, Borg finds himself immersed in an environment that fosters creativity and self-expression. His creative process is one of spontaneity and intuition, with each brushstroke serving as a conduit for his innermost thoughts and emotions which change every day, and vary according to mood.

Borg describes his work as “a journey into the depths of his soul”, where he seeks to capture the essence of everyday experiences and distill them into timeless works of art.

Deep in a dream

In his latest series, My Point of View, Borg presents viewers with a collection of paintings that serve as meditations. While initially resembling landscapes, Borg’s works transcend traditional representation, instead offering abstract reflections of his inner world.

Each painting is a narrative of a specific occurrence or feeling from Borg’s daily life, inviting viewers to contemplate their own sense of self and connection to the world around them.

Central to Borg’s practice is his masterful use of colour. With a diversity in the palette employed, the range varies from warmer orange and red tones, to cold colours of purples and blues, the multifariousness of the chromatic scheme is one that is very powerful and also very rich. One of the brighter exhibits is Might as well be Spring, while one of the darker ones and more expressive ones is It could happen to you.

Morning Dew

For him, colour is not merely a visual element but a potent tool for conveying emotion and narrative. Through vibrant hues and subtle gradients, Borg infuses his paintings with a sense of vitality and depth, drawing viewers into a world of rich sensory experience. In Borg’s art, colour becomes a language unto itself, speaking volumes about the complexities of the human experience.

To further engage viewers, in this exhibition, Borg has diversified the shapes and dimensions of his paintings. Two circular paintings, or tondi, are included in this collection, as well as two large canvas paintings that are the largest art works that he has ever created. Measuring two metres by 1.5 metres, these are paintings in which one can really feel immersed in Borg’s world.

It’s the end of the road

Curated by Charlene Vella, My Point of View is currently on display at The Phoenicia Malta throughout May 2024. As viewers journey through Borg’s exhibition, they are invited to immerse themselves in a landscape of colour, emotion, and imagination, challenging preconceived notions of reality and identity.

In Borg’s art, they may find echoes of their own experiences and a renewed appreciation for the transformative power of artistic expression.

Ancora sconosciuto

Borg’s artistic journey is a testament to the power of self-expression and the enduring relevance of abstract art in the modern world. Through his minimalist aesthetic and masterful use of colour, Borg invites viewers to explore the depths of their own identity and of our worldly, daily experiences.

With each brushstroke, he invites us to join him on a journey of self-discovery and introspection, reminding us of the profound impact that art can have on our lives.