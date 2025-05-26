THEATRE

Long Story Short

Ignite Theatre Malta is staging a collection of four plays, written and directed by ensemble members, on May 30 and 31.

The troupe will present the plays #womeninmalefields, I am Knight, Down the Rabbit Hole and Playtriarchy at Tigullio in St Julian’s.

The plays are suitable for an audience aged over 16. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Assis

French juggler Jérôme Thomas, accompanied by Christian Maes on accordion, is inviting the audience on an improvised ballad where his juggling repertoire and stories of touring intertwine.

The show, which will be both in French and English, will be held at the Manoel’s Studio Theatre, in Valletta, on May 30 at 7.30pm.

Thomas is widely regarded as a pioneer of contemporary juggling in Europe, known for integrating elements of dance, theatre and visual composition into his work.

Maes is an accordionist with eclectic inspirations, whose music reflects his unique journey and numerous encounters. Initially specialising in Irish music, he has expanded his repertoire to include jazz, rock and oriental music.

The performance is sponsored by the Institut français and the Embassy of France in Malta in partnership with Teatru Malta.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

French juggler Jérôme Thomas

Mid-Djarju ta’ Student fi Skola tal-Knisja

Jamie Cardona plays himself and other characters in a solo play about his time as a teen at a Church school at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab.

Through his diary, the audience follows his mischievous journey while he questions the existence of God, what is right or wrong and how to attract girls, among others.

Directed by Vikesh Godhwani and written by Cardona himself, the record-breaking comedy tackles the insecurities of young Maltese people and the (very slow) process of growth.

The long-running show runs until November 24. Tickets from fmt.com.mt/tnd.

Jamie Cardona in Mid-Djarju ta’ Student fi Skola tal-Knisja. Photo: Owen Michael Galea

MUSIC

Iljieli fit-Teatru: Chamberfest

Pjazza Teatru Rjal is presenting its last Chamberfest concert before the summer recess at its Green Room on May 26, at 7.30pm.

Malta Philharmonic Orchestra violinists Stefan Calleja and Valhmor Montfort will team up to perform some gems from the violin duet repertoire, including works by Leclair, Gliere, Prokofiev and Handel.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Journey Through Movie Time

The Barocco Foundation, in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa, is holding the last lunchtime concert of the season at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on May 27 at 12.30pm.

The event will see violinist Edwina Cini and pianist Lydia Buttigieg performing movie soundtracks and themes from some of the best-known films.

Reservations at €10 per person either by booking on baroccobookings@gmail.com or at the entrance of the church.

A viewing of the 10-minute documentary Grand Master de Valette and His First Church of Valletta in the underground cinema is free of charge to all patrons.

Beata Maria

After performing in Malta, the Renaissance Choir, an amateur UK choir of mixed voices, is performing in Gozo this week.

They will perform works by Palestrina, Victoria, Rachmaninov and Rheinberger at the Gozo Cathedral on May 27 at 7.15pm and at Żebbuġ parish church, on May 29 at 7pm.

The choir is led by Peter Gambie.

Entrance to the concerts is free.

Bible of the Cello

Australian cellist Chris Pidcock is performing at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta on May 28 at 7pm.

In the concert, titled Bible of the Cello: Bach’s Cello Suites, he will interweave his own improvisations and doubles between movements of the popular suites.

For more information and tickets, visit artsmalta.org.

Austrlian cellist Chris Pidcock. Photo: Facebook/Chris Pidcock

Opera at the Citadel

The Malta School of Music Opera Studio and the Citadel Cultural Centre will present arias and ensembles by Mozart, Bizet, Verdi, Ponchielli, Handel, Arditi and Strauss at the Citadel in Victoria on May 29 at 6pm.

Entrance is free.

Saint-Saëns & Beethoven

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, led by acclaimed Italian cellist and conductor Luigi Piovano, is performing music by Saint-Saëns & Beethoven at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, on May 30 at 8pm.

The programme features Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1, a favourite among cello players and audiences, which showcases the instrument’s expressive range by seamlessly blending virtuosity with lyricism, and Beethoven’s No. 8, which despite not being one of the composer’s most famous symphonies, it stands out for its joyful spirit and elegant structure, making it a delightful and important part of his oeuvre.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

As One – A Concert for Peace

Heritage Malta and the National Celebrations Foundation are paying tribute to Malta’s wartime resilience with a concert calling for unity and peace at Fort St Elmo on May 30 at 9pm.

The event forms part on commemorations of the foundation of the National War Museum in Valletta 50 years ago and 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe.

As One – A Concert for Peace opens with WWII Impressions, a jazz suite composed by Dominic Galea and inspired by the war-era musical Il-Gwerra ta’ Spiru Cefai, followed by a selection of popular anti-war songs headlined by Ivan Grech.

The concert will also feature Maxine Pace and Cliff Zammit Stevens.

Free tickets for the concert (standing) can be booked online here or by visiting any of Heritage Malta’s museums and sites. Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ukrainian Harp Festival − In Exile

Three accomplished Ukrainian harpists, Dariia Ahapova, Maryna Martianova and Veronika Lemishenko are travelling to Malta to perform in a concert at St Mark church, (tal-Agostinjani), Rabat, on May 30 at 7.30pm.

The concert will also see the participation of world-renowned harpist Florence Sitruk, who will be visiting from Germany to lead the concert.

The programme includes compositions by international artists, as well as by the Maltese composer Albert Pace, who has composed a new piece for two harps, based on a Ukrainian folk tune, for the occasion.

Attendance is free but a voluntary retiring collection will take place in aid of Ukrainian artists.

From left: Maryna Martianova, Veronika Lemishenko and Dariia Ahapova

Buskerfest

Lyndsay Pace, Angelo Spadafora, Hamal Baroni and Lulu are taking part in this year’s edition of Buskerfest, taking place at Pjazza Teatru Rjal on May 30 and 31 at 7.30pm.

The initiative aligns with Pjazza Teatru Rjal’s vision of making culture as accessible as possible.

Entrance is free.

Aidan − The Show 2025

Popular local singer Aidan is presenting the second edition of his annual concert at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on May 30.

He will perform his most popular songs, including his latest hits such as Hero, Sorry and 2x2.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Aidan on the event's poster

Sounds of Malta and Australia: New Music for Cello and Piano

Australian cellist Chris Pidcock and Maltese pianist Gabi Sultana are presenting a programme of new music at the Manoel Theatre’s Sala Isouard in Valletta on May 31 at 7.30pm.

They will play music by Kate Moore, Deborah Cheetham, Euchar Gravina, Veronique Vella, Reuben Azhar, Walter Wolff and Iannis Xenakis.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Piano Duo

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is holding another concert in its Chamber Concert Series, featuring pianists Gisele Grima and Erika Gialanzè at the Robert Samut Hall, Floriana, on June 1 at 11am.

The duo will perform a programme infused with the vibrant rhythms of jazz and the rich tapestry of neo-romantic American music, including music by Samuel Barber, George Gershwin and Nikolai Kapustin.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

RockAstra – Legends of Rock

The 10th edition of the rock concert is being held at the Astra Theatre in Victoria on June 1 at 6pm.

The La Stella Philharmonic Band, under the baton of Mro John Galea, will play chart-topping glam rock anthems accompanied by a star-studded line-up including Brooke Borg, Matthew James Borg, Chasing Pandora and Michela Pace.

The concert, which is being held in the context of the Victoria Day Celebrations, is being organised in collaboration with the ministry for Gozo and planning and the Victoria local council.

Tickets from teatruastra.org.mt.

Chasing Pandora, one of the guest acts performing during the show. Photo: Facebook/Chasing Pandora

FILMS

Met Live in HD: Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024–25 Live in HD season comes to a close with a live transmission of Rossini’s popular comedy on May 31. The event will be screened in cinemas worldwide, including Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, at 7pm.

Russian mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina headlines a winning ensemble as the feisty heroine, Rosina, alongside American tenor Jack Swanson, in his Met debut, as her secret beloved, Count Almaviva.

Moldovan baritone Andrey Zhilikhovsky stars as Figaro, the ingenious barber of Seville, with Hungarian bass-baritone Peter Kálmán as Dr Bartolo and Russian bass Alexander Vinogradov as Don Basilio rounding out the principal cast.

Giacomo Sagripanti conducts Bartlett Sher’s madcap production.

Tickets from kreattivita.org.

whatson@timesofmalta.com