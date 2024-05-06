THEATRE

Cabaret

The iconic musical Cabaret is being staged at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta from May 10 to 19.

Originally written in the 1960s, Cabaret explores life in pre-war Berlin set against the decline of the ‘Jazz Age’ and the rise of the Nazi party to power.

The story focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Club, where Sally Bowles is a resident performer. Juxtaposing the horror of pre-war Berlin with the glamourous world of live cabaret, the musical offers an escape for both the characters on the stage and audience members alike.

Overseeing the action is the Kit Kat Club Emcee, and the club itself serves as a metaphor for ominous political developments in late Weimar Germany.

The local production will star Sean Borg as the Emcee, Maxine Aquilina as Sally Bowles, Isabel Warrington as Fraulein Schneider, Stephen Oliver as Herr Schultz and Jason Scerri as Clifford Bradshaw, alongside an ensemble of 11 chorus members and supported by a 16-piece orchestra.

The performance is directed by Lucienne Camilleri and the music director is Ryan Paul Abela. The costumes are designed by Stefania Grech Vella, and the set is by Adrian Mamo.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Mid-Djarju Ta' Student Fi Skola Tal-Knisja

Jamie Cardona is playing himself and other characters in a solo play about his time as a teen at a Church school at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab.

Directed by Vikesh Godhwani and written by Cardona himself, the comedy tackles the insecurities of young Maltese people and the (very slow) process of growth.

Certified 18+, the show runs until May 12. For tickets, visit tnd.com.mt.

Read this Times of Malta review.

Jamie Cardona in Mid-Djarju Ta' Student Fi Skola Tal-Knisja. Photo: Owen Michael Grech

MUSIC

Iljieli fit-Teatru: Beatfest − Rock

The SouthBeats Band will kick off the first concert of the Beatfest series at the Green Room of Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on May 6 at 7.30pm.

Among others, they will play classic rock hit singles such as Hotel California, Knocking on Heaven’s Door, Proud Mary and Sultans of Swing.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Trumpet Thrills

Trumpetist Jason Camilleri and pianist Milica Lawrence are teaming up to present classic and contemporary music at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on May 7 at 12.30pm.

The programme includes works by White, Bach, Stewart, Wilson and Stephens.

The concert forms part of the series of the weekly lunchtime concerts organised by the Barocco Foundation, in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa. For reservations, one can e-mail baroccobookings@gmail.com or get tickets at the entrance of the church.

After the performance, patrons may also watch the 10-minute documentary Grand Master de Valette and his first church of Valletta in the underground cinema.

Choral concert

The St Paul Choral Society is presenting a choral concert showcasing compositions from the 16th century to the present day at St Dominic church in Rabat on May 11 at 7.30pm.

The choir, under choirmaster Hugo Agius Muscat and assistant Cecilia Agius Muscat, will be a mix of ‘a cappella’ pieces and works accompanied by Elisabeth Conrad on the organ.

The programme includes works by Viadana, Scerri, Bruckner, Bach, Saint-Saens, Rachmaninoff, Faure’, Palestrina, Durufle’ and others.Entrance is free but donations in aid of the church are welcome.

No tickets are required and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The St Paul Choral Society in a past performance. Photo: Facebook

MPO-MYO in concert

The Malta Youth Orchestra is joining the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra for their annual joint concert at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on May 11 at 9pm.

Under the baton of Michael Laus, the musicians will play a varied programme featuring Muscat’s Festival Overture, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Russian Easter Festival Overture, and concluding with Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

DoReMi Meets La

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s Do-Re-Mi adventure for children continues with Lana or ‘La’, the saxophone and the youngest member of the orchestra family.

Among others, the young children will learn that La comes in varied sizes and voices for major impact and assorted musical colours.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Voices of Two Islands

The St Monica Vocal Ensemble and the Vancouver Island Choir from Canada are holding a joint concert in aid of Hospice Malta at Robert Samut Hall in Floriana, on May 11 at 7pm.

The Canadian choir will perform works by Vecchi, Lotti, Monteverdi, while the St Monica Vocal Ensemble will play pieces by Purifoy and Chilcott, among others. The two choirs will together sing Morricone’s Nella Fantasia, and Għanjiet Maltin, a collection of traditional Maltese songs arranged by former St Monica Vocal Ensemble choir member Mario Attard.

For more information and updates, visit the St Monica Vocal Ensemble official Facebook page.

The St Monica Vocal Ensemble

MISCELLANEOUS

Malta Café Scientifique

The next edition of Malta Café Scientifique will delve into whether nature could provide a solution for the growing issue of air pollution in cities.

Prof. Ing. Daniel Micallef and Jeremy Sacco from the Faculty for the Built Environment at the University of Malta will present their research on air quality barriers using urban greenery.

The event is taking place at Studio B at Spazju Kreattiv, in Valletta, on May 7 at 7pm. Entrance is free but booking is required on kreattivita.org.

The event is supported by the STEAM project, Spazju Kreattiv, the University of Malta and Malta Chamber of Scientists (of which the café forms part).

Public talk on Maltese literature translated into German

Albert Friggieri will deliver the public lecture ‘German Translations of Maltese Literary Works’ at the Gateway Hall B1 at the University of Malta in Msida on May 9 at 5pm.

Friggieri will be giving an over­view of the German translations of Maltese literary works that have appeared in print. Extracts will be recited in German and Maltese by Maxine Tanti and Nicole Vassallo, students from the Departments of German and Maltese.

The lecture is co-organised by the University’s departments of German and Maltese and will be held in English.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Gozo Spring Fair

A spring fair is being held at Villa Rundle Gardens in Victoria on May 10 and 11.

There will be locally made goods on sale, flower arrangements and competitions, and children’s crafts, besides other fun events.

The fair will be open from 10am to 6pm on both days.

Art and Faith at the Oratories

The Oratory of the Onorati. Photo: Facebook/Jesuits' Church Foundation

The Jesuits’ newly restored Oratory of the Onorati and the Oratory of the Immacolata (adjacent to the former Jesuit church in Valletta) will be open to the public on May 11 from 2 to 6pm.

The international movement Pietre Vive has been invited by the Jesuits’ Church Foundation for the occasion. The movement offers a new approach to sacred spaces where sacred art is not simply an aesthetic component of the space, but an integral element in the understanding of the space and the spiritual concepts it embodies.

Visitors will be accompanied on a guided visit that delves into the symbols, stories and spiritual aspirations. They will also be allowed to spend some time in quiet reflection to spiritually engage with the space.

All visits are free of charge and are open to all regardless of personal creed or affiliation. Groups will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Science in the Citadel

The fifth edition of Science in the Citadel is taking place in Victoria on May 12.The event was originally scheduled for April 28 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

The fun-filled educational event, suitable for all ages and families, will feature various free activities, including engaging workshops, an interactive science fair, demonstrations and experiments, exhibitions, tours and talks, besides some comedy, magic and dance performances.

The event, which is sponsored by Eco-Gozo − A Better Gozo, is being held from 10am to 6pm.

VISUAL ARTS

Searching for Stillness

In this latest solo exhibition, Godwin Muscat Azzopardi builds upon the choice of subject and the evolving style shown in his recently exhibited works.

This time, the theme is in the exhibition title. As the artist points out in his explanatory statement, stillness is not simply an absence of sound and activity, which would make it negative. It is a positive state that needs to be sought for and hopefully found. It is a state that enables us to stop and think, to focus on what is meaningful and to work towards a better life.

The paintings in this exhibition are predominantly inspired by the ever-changing moods of nature and are expressionist in style.

Searching for Stillness, hosted by Art..e Gallery, of 1, Library Street, Victoria Gozo, is on until May 17.

Olive Ballerinas by Godwin Muscat Azzopardi

Kwadri

Gemelli Art Gallery in Ta' Qali is presenting a collection of artworks featuring works by Carmel Bonello, Kevin Sciberras, Ethelbert Perini and Antonio Mifsud.

Kwadri celebrates the magic of collaboration and the beauty of each artwork presents and comprises works in different mediums, all inspired by the local surroundings.

Kwadri is open unil May 25 from Monday to Friday from 8am till 2.30pm. On Saturdays, it is open between 9am and noon.

An artwork by Ethelbert Perini

fabricATE

Gabriel Buttigieg is debuting his first solo exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, where he presents his own personal interpretation of Graeco-Roman myths which he uses as metaphors for the erotic and spiritual questions that have haunted humanity since time immemorial. These include taboo and transgression, the cruelty and capriciousness of the gods, love, lust, power and destruction.

These fabricated narratives are specifically being portrayed on exquisite fabrics, provided by project partner, camilleriparismode. The often intricate surfaces serving as a backdrop, as well as a springboard for the artist’s complex creations.

Known for his experimentation, and an ever-evolving expressive aesthetic idiom, through fabricATE, Buttigieg utilises a variety of media in this exhibition. He is also debuting a pair of larger-than lifesize sculptural works which have been realised at Funderija Artistika Chetcuti, which is also a partner in this project.

fabricATE, curated by Lisa Gwen, is open till June 23, from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 9pm; and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am till 9 pm.

Visitors admiring works by Gabriel Buttigieg at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Andre Gialanze

Reminiscence

Acrylic paintings feature in an exhibition by Mariam De Giorgio at Marilù's, St Nicholas Square, Siġġiewi.

Reminiscence is a sample of De Giorgio’s fond memories represented in 12 vivid acrylics. Most of the works depict parenthood at some of its most adorable moments against the backdrop of a typical Maltese summer setting.

The exhibition is open at the Marilù's in Siġġiewi until June 2024, where a mural by De Giorgio adorns one of its rooms.

At the End of the Day by Mariam De Giorgio

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Curious Beauty: An Alternative Costume Exhibition

Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti is organising the exhibition Curious Beauty: An Alternative Costume Exhibition at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina.

Under the artistic direction of Caroline Tonna and Francesca Balzan, historic costume and accessories from the State, Church and important private collections will be displayed in contemporary art installations against the backdrop of the medieval palazzo. Micheal Lowell is the creative director.

The exhibition runs until June 16. For more information, visit www.patrimonju.org/exhibitions/curious-beauty.