While gaming has been going viral on the island, many hardcore and casual players still enjoy the classic gaming genres that don't involve gambling and casinos. Gamers love spending hours playing BR games with their Fortnite accounts or farming WoW gold. If you are looking for a game with an active community in Malta, this list will provide you with the most popular games on the island.

Most popular games in Malta

EA FIFA 23

Soccer is trendy in Malta, so it should be no surprise that FIFA 23 would be a hit among gamers nationwide. The game features a lot of content, from several hundreds of stadiums to the inclusion of thousands of athletes from various teams. One of the main attractions for Malta players to the game is that they can play homegrown talents like Teddy Teuma, Jodi Jones, and James Brown.

Diablo 3 and 4

While these two titles are different games, they have an active player base in Malta. The game includes:

Raiding dungeons.

Farming various currencies and tokens.

Grinding specific bosses for special, unique loots.

Many island players enjoy the game's trading aspect, as they can interact with other people to exchange resources and equipment. If you are looking for a game with a dedicated player base, Diablo 3 or Diablo 4 will have consistent gamers you can join up with to fight unique Bosses.

Elden Ring

Though it's not necessarily a co-op-focused game, Elden Ring has active players who love collaborating or invading. While the game has been out for several years, many people still enjoy doing NG+ playthroughs or just completing side quests they might have missed. DLCs like the Shadow of Erdtree are also underway, which will hype the Elden Ring community even further.

Valorant

FPSs have been very popular in Malta recently, and Valorant has been the top choice in the community. This tactical FPS game offers many opportunities for gamers to play with others. Malta has a loyal and stable player base dedicated to Valorant, so it's easy to find like-minded gamers to queue up with.

Fallout series

After the recent Fallout sale, there has been a surge in active players for most the games, with Fallout 76 being the hottest. Games under this franchise offer players a unique experience set in a post-apocalyptic setting after nuclear wars have devastated much of the civilized world. There are a lot of active servers for Fallout 76 if you are looking to co-op with friends in a survival game. If you are more of a solo player, then there are tons of other Fallout titles that you can try out.

Pokémon

Pokémon is a widely popular game, even in Malta. Even if it lacks a vital co-op feature, many players bond over their love of capturing new companions and trying out various challenges. You can find a dedicated player base for all titles in the series, spanning from an emulated Pokémon Emerald to Pokémon Rogue. Games from the franchise are very entertaining, even if you do hundreds of reruns.

Dota 2

MOBA is a trendy genre in Malta so you can expect an active player base for Dota 2 in the country. This classic battle arena offers a lot of game modes and exciting rewards from the battlepass that will entice gamers to keep playing. If you’e looking for a fun game you can play with friends or make new ones, Dota 2 would be a great opportunity, but beware, since most of the gamers for this genre tend to be toxic.

League of Legends

Following Dota 2, League of Legends is another MOBA game with a very active and dedicated player base in the country. While it has less variety in game modes, you can easily collect more skins and champions. You can play in the team on either Summoner's Rift or ARAM, or you can go solo and play the dedicated auto-chess TFT from the same game client. If you are looking for an active community that can play quick games of unranked or competitive matches, then League of Legends could be the one you’re looking for.

Final Fantasy XIV

MMOs will always be a huge thing in any country with any community of gamers, and FFXIV takes the top spot in Malta. Final Fantasy XIV is considered one of the best massively multiplayer online RPGs out there, so it shouldn't be a surprise that it would also have a massive following in the country. You can do many things in the game, from farming Gil to collecting top-tier cosmetics from raids and events. With the next expansion, Dawntrail,coming out, it's a great time to join in the fun.

Fortnite

While not just in Malta, Fortnite is one of the most popular games in Europe, so we can expect a lot of gamers in the country playing the Epic Games Battle Royale. There should be a handful of people in Malta with Fortnite accounts that maintain a healthy player base. Aside from the great selection of skins, there are a lot of game modes and mods that people can try to experience variety. If you are looking for a game with an active community, then this BR should provide a good opportunity.

While there are a lot of games with active player bases in the country, these are the most popular. If you are looking for a game where you can easily make friends, this list provides you with the best choices. However, you shouldn't limit yourself to these titles; be sure to explore other genres to experience fresh content.