The gaming industry has expanded over the years and has reached far wide. Many game development companies have also popped up in Malta as the country maintains a healthy gamer community. If you are looking for a gaming career or a company to support, you can browse this list of known gaming companies on the island. While some don’t develop big games involved in grinding FPS titles or farming PoE currency in MMOs, they are still worth checking out.

List of known gaming companies in Malta

4A Games

The studio is a multinational company with offices in Malta and Ukraine. 4A is one of the better-known studios in the country and has been widely recognized for its projects, such as Metro. They mainly develop FPS games with immersive content and can be considered an AAA company. 4A games have been top-rated, especially in the shooter RPG community. Here is the list of games under this company:

Metro Exodus

Metro 2023 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Electric Square (Electra)

Electric Square is known to have collaborated with tons of studios to create fantastic games. As a company under the Keywords Studios family, Electra has partnered with big names such as Blizzard, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Xbox Game Studios, and 20th Century Games to deliver great titles. If you’re a fan of farming OSRS gold or racing in the streets of Forza, it’s worth checking out this company. Here are some of the games that Electric Square has contributed to development:

Diablo IV

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Exoborne

Lords of the Fallen

Parallel

EA Sports WRC

Everywhere

Need for Speed Unbound

Battlefield 2042

Warped Kart racers

Detonation Racing

Forza Street

Hot Wheels ID

Dorado Games

Dorado is a homegrown company with connections to other partners across Europe. It is under the Stillfront Group Family, proving its credibility as a gaming company. Dorado mainly caters to mobile games such as Conflict of Nations: World War 3 and AI General. The company focuses on and specializes in RTS games.

Anvil Games Studios

Anvil Games is a homegrown indie development company based entirely in Malta. It’s composed of several talented individuals who developed the popular Holdfast franchise. The company was established in 2014 and has only focused on developing and improving its two games. However, its commitment to its franchise has made Holdfast one of the most popular third-person shooter multiplayer games out there.

G5 Entertainment Group

G5 is an international company that has made a presence in Malta. The studio has developed and published many games throughout the past couple of decades, mainly focusing on mobile titles. However, it also has several PC projects under its belt, and the company is known for creating easy-to-learn games accessible to gamers of all ages. Here are some of the most notable projects under G5:

Jewels of Rome

Sherlock: Hidden Match-3 Cases

Jewels of the Wild West

Hidden City

Mahjong Journey

The Secret Society

Mahjong Solitaire

Saber Interactive

Saber is another international company that has also established an office in Malta. It is an AAA company attributed mainly to developing and publishing several great titles. These projects include shooter RPGs and racing simulations that have been acclaimed in the industry. Here are the known projects under Saber Interactive:

Space Marine 2

Jurassic Park: Survival

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

Heading Out

Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game

Teardown

Wild Card Football

Evil Dead: The Game

World War Z: Aftermath

Snowrunner

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Mudrunner

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Dakar Desert Rally

If you want a gaming career, look at the companies above and see if they have an opening. Alternatively, if you are an avid gamer, you can support these studios in Malta by playing their games. These companies will thrive with a rich and healthy gaming community in the country.