President Myriam Spiteri Debono welcomed the news of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, telling diplomats on Thursday that the deal “created hope that there is the possibility of an agreement between the two sides”.

Spiteri Debono was speaking at the annual exchange of New Year’s greetings with ambassadors and high commissioners held at Castille.

At the same event, Foreign Minister Ian Borg also welcomed the news, saying that Malta would continue to support calls for a two-state solution in the region, with this being “the only viable, peaceful, and just resolution that addresses the legitimate aspirations of both Israel and Palestine”.

The deal was confirmed by Qatar and US officials late on Wednesday.

However, a vote by the Israeli Cabinet has been delayed, with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu accusing Hamas of reneging on the agreement in an attempt to secure last-minute concessions.

The news had been welcomed by Robert Abela, who took to X to describe the ceasefire as “what the world has hoped for and what the Israeli & Palestinian people need,” pledging that Malta would continue to “support peace initiatives as it has always done”.

Also writing on X, EP President Roberta Metsola said the deal was the “breakthrough that the world had waited (for)”.

Consular work is 'more important than ever'

Earlier in her address to diplomats, Spiteri Debono said that Malta had been a significant year for Malta, marking key milestones from the anniversary of Malta’s independence and status as a Republic to its accession to the European Union.

The year had concluded with Malta’s hosting of the OSCE meeting in December, Spiteri Debono said.

But consular work will be “more important than ever” over the coming months, she added, pointing to Malta’s upcoming presidency of the Council of Europe later this year.

Ian Borg speaking on Thursday. Photo: DOI

Similarly, Ian Borg said that the diplomatic community’s work had been crucial in a year of significant global challenges, from Russia’s ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine to the conflict in the Middle East.

Malta will continue to strive for stronger bilateral relations over the coming years, he added.