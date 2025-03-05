Culture Minister Owen Bonnici called out the European Broadcasting Union’s “artistic censorship” after the Eurovision organiser banned the use of the Maltese word Kant in its competing entry.

“I abhor censorship, have worked against artistic censorship in all my political life, and this is a textbook case of artistic censorship,” Bonnici told Times of Malta.

On Tuesday, the EBU ruled that Malta could not use the Maltese word ‘Kant’ in its song title or the song itself. The ruling came following a complaint lodged by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Last month, DJ Scott Mills said the BBC radio "definitely can't play" Malta's Eurovision entry.

The controversy surrounding the song's title stems from its double meaning.

Kant translates to "singing" in Maltese, but it also bears a phonetic resemblance to a slang English term for the female anatomy.

Miriana Conte won the Maltese contest in February with 'Kant' after dazzling the stage in an animal print body suit beside her back-up dancers.

Contacted for a reaction to the EBU decision, Bonnici said that the Public Broadcasting Service is discussing the way forward with the Maltese entry’s authors and the artistic team who are helping Malta Eurovision winner Miriana Conte prepare for the main event.

“The team undoubtedly remains focused on achieving the highest level of performance in the ESC, and I have full trust in their abilities. They will certainly do a very good job.”

Bonnici said he can understand why many people are “extremely disappointed” at the EBU’s decision. “I share that sentiment,” he said.

“Some people are even arguing that we should refrain from participating altogether this year as a sign of protest. I do not believe that we should go down that road. Rather, as Miriana Conte herself declared last evening, the show must go on,” the minister said.

“We are all committed to supporting Malta’s Eurovision entry and the team. Whatever they throw at us, let’s serve some Kant,” Bonnici said.

Conte and the Public Broadcasting Service must submit an entry before the EBU's March 10 deadline.

'Serving Aunt?'

Bonnici was among many who reacted to the EBU's ruling on Wednesday.

PN culture shadow minister and former Malta Eurovision winner Julie Zahra suggested that Conte can leave the portion of the song with the lyrics "serving kant" empty.

She said the ambiguity of the song's title and lyrics has helped the song garner significant attention abroad.

"The fact that the EBU are saying that the word 'Kant' needs to be removed from the song title and the lyrics is a problem. But people out there, especially Eurovision fans know the song".

Zahra said that Conte should not sing the banned lyrics at the Eurovision, but let the crowd sing instead.

Another solution could be to change the phrase to be completely in Maltese.

"Instead of saying 'serving kant' she could sing 'isservi il-kant,' " Zahra said.

Several on social media suggested alternative lyrics that rhyme with the song's current chorus that say "serving Kant".

“Serving aunt,” “serving can't,” or "serving plant" were all proposed as possible alternatives.

Others said that the Eurovision singer should use her surname, "Conte", to replace the controversial word.

Another Malta Eurovision singer and PN MP Claudette Buttigieg said 'Kant' was written as a play on words and also disagreed with the EBU decision to censor the song.

"Surely no Maltese person visiting Vienna is offended because the famous pastry and ice-cream outlet near St Stephen's Cathedral is called "Demel", she said.

"Along the years we've seen performances in the Eurovision Song Contest which were controversial, daring or sexual. What did the EBU do then? As a caller on Magic Malta said today, "If next year's Malta entry will be called "Fakkruni," (Remind Me) what will the EBU do then? Will they censor the song because it will offend Manchester United fans?"

However, music producer and manager Howard Keith Debono said he does not agree with replacing the banned word.

“It would show a point of weakness from our side if we do that. Kant is a Maltese word, and if they feel offended by it, it is not our problem,” Debono said.

He said Malta should contest the EBU decision.

“Mirian and PBS should keep fighting to the very end not to change the word” he said.

Several on social media had similar opinions, arguing that the EBU's position was discrimination of the Maltese language.

ADPD leader Sandra Gauci was among them.

"What does Maltese have less than English? I’m not interested in how something sounds. Songs should remain as they are and be sung in their original format. It’s a matter of respect. Just because we are a small country, they think they can do this to us. We need to put our foot down," she said.

Others on social media however said that the song was intended to attract people through vulgarity.

"It shouldn’t have made it past the Malta Eurovision Song Contest in the first place. But nothing here is ever off-limits," one person said.