The White House confirmed Wednesday that a US envoy spoke directly with Hamas to secure American hostages, a break in policy for Washington which considers the Palestinian militants a terrorist organization.

"Israel was consulted on this matter, and look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what's in the best interest of the American people is something that the President" believes is right, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

She said that the US hostage envoy, Adam Boehler, "does have the authority to talk to anyone," despite the usual US ban on dealing with terrorist groups.

"There are American lives at stake," she said.

Axios first reported on the talks, saying that Boehler met Hamas representatives in the Qatari capital Doha in recent weeks.

While focused on securing the release of hostages, he discussed freeing them as part of a long-term truce, the news site said, citing anonymous sources.

Israel confirmed the consultations.

"In consultation with the United States, Israel expressed its opinion on direct talks with Hamas," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement after the White House confirmed its envoy had spoken directly with the Palestinian militant group, in a shift from US policy.