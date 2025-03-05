The National Skills Council organised its second workshop on Wednesday as it continues to draft a skills strategy for Malta.

This second workshop was co-organised alongside Transport Malta and focused on skills gaps in the world of work, particularly in the maritime sector.

Industry partners and other stakeholders joined government representatives to define some of the action areas that will shape the upcoming strategy, a statement by the education ministry said.

Enhancing intelligence on skills and career guidance, preparing young people for future jobs, expanding lifelong learning, increasing incentives for adult learning, strengthening employer-led training, utilising local and foreign talent, and improving governance were all discussed during Tuesday’s workshop.

“The workshop participants took part in discussions on international best practices and group sessions focused on these topics, as well as the maritime sector," the statement read.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is also participating in work to draft the strategy, the education ministry said.

“It is providing expert knowledge and guidance to ensure that discussions align with global best practices and effective policy frameworks. Their contribution is helping to base the strategy on proven methodologies and international benchmarks,” a statement by the education ministry said.

Speaking before the workshop began, education minister Clifton Grima said the government is determined to increase cooperation between the world of education and that of work.

“Our policies must nurture transferable skills that will define Malta’s future,” he said.