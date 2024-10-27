As a former deputy mayor of Msida and a lifelong resident of a generations-old Msida family, I have always been interested in the future of our town.

Like many Misidjani, I have seen Msida grow and change over the years, often for the better, albeit sometimes not so much. However, the proposed flyover project by Infrastructure Malta threatens to alter the very fabric of our community, and not in a way that serves our best interests.

The heart of Msida is its people, its history and its community life. This flyover, though well-intended as a solution to traffic congestion, risks damaging all of these in ways that may be irreparable.

While I fully understand the need to address traffic and mobility issues, this project feels like a short-sighted approach to a deeper, more complex problem that requires a thoughtful and sustainable solution.

Disregarding Msida’s heritage

Msida is not just a waypoint for commuters. It is a town with its own identity, shaped by centuries of history and a close-knit community spirit. A flyover slicing through our main square will sever this continuity, turning Msida into little more than a thoroughfare.

We only need to look back at past traffic management ‘solutions’ to see how these interventions have already divided our community. For decades, the Misidjani have referred to “in-naħa ta’ ġewwa” (the area near the Għajn tal-Ħassellin) and “in-naħa ta’ barra” (the area behind the parish church), marking a rift created by earlier road infrastructure projects.

This artificial division of our town has already weakened the social fabric that once held Msida together.

What this new flyover will bring is further decimation of the essence of Msida, deepening the split between these two areas and accelerating the loss of what makes our town unique.

Impact on residents and quality of life

The proposed flyover will have a profound and direct impact on the lives of residents. Imagine waking up, opening your window and being greeted not by the familiar sight of the town you’ve invested in and grown to love but by a massive concrete structure looming over your home. For many, this will be the harsh new reality.

The loss of natural light, increased noise and diminished air quality are more than inconveniences – they will make living in these areas unbearable. For a town that prides itself on community spirit, this project threatens to isolate and diminish the quality of life for those who have made Msida their home. Moreover, there’s the issue of property devaluation. People have invested their life savings into homes, many passed down through generations, only to see their property values plummet due to this intrusive development.

Who will want to buy or rent a home where the primary view is a flyover? This flyover not only degrades the aesthetic and environmental quality of Msida but also strips away the financial value of properties people have long worked hard to preserve.

Impact on commercial activity

The flyover will also have a detrimental impact on Msida’s local businesses, especially catering establishments. Restaurants and cafés thrive in an environment where people can enjoy outdoor spaces and a pleasant atmosphere. But, with a flyover dominating the skyline, who would want to sit at a café under the shadow of a noisy, polluting road?

The noise, dust and traffic that comes with this structure will drive away the foot traffic and visitors that local businesses rely on, particularly in the hospitality and retail sectors.

An outdated solution to modern problems

Flyovers might have been the traffic solution of the past but they are hardly the forward-thinking answer for today’s challenges. Cities around the world are moving away from such developments, instead focusing on more sustainable solutions like improving public transport and investing in green infrastructure.

Flyovers are a band-aid fix and a clumsy one at that. They shift congestion from one place to another without addressing the root causes – over-reliance on cars, lack of public transport alternatives and insufficient urban planning.

The need for transparent dialogue

What frustrates me and many fellow residents is the apparent lack of meaningful dialogue with the people who will be most affected by this project. Msida deserves better than top-down decisions imposed without considering local voices. The local council’s demand for a meeting with Infrastructure Malta is not just a request – it’s a necessity. We need transparency, we need consultation and we need to explore alternatives that truly benefit the community.

Why are the powers that be at Infrastructure Malta so hell-bent on pushing through the flyover project while ignoring the thoughtful alternative proposed by the Chamber of Architects? This alternative not only addresses traffic congestion but also creates a pedestrian-friendly space that reconnects the town, reduces reliance on cars and breathes new life into the community.

A park of this magnitude would be a game-changer for Msida, offering an environmentally sustainable, socially cohesive solution.

Yet, despite its clear benefits, this proposal seems to be dismissed in favour of a quick-fix, outdated approach that prioritises cars over people and the environment.

We are not anti-progress but progress should work for the people, not against them. Msida is at a crossroads, and this flyover represents a fork in the road.

Do we choose a future where our town becomes another faceless part of Malta’s growing urban sprawl, or do we fight for a solution that respects Msida’s past while building a sustainable future?

Reuben Sciberras is a former deputy mayor of Msida.