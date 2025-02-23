Wirt Għawdex will be organising the second lecture in the 2025 lecture series on February 28 at 6.30pm at the Chapel of St Cecilia, Għajnsielem. The lecture, which will be given in Maltese, will focus on Gozitan poetess Mary Meylak.

The talk will be given by writer Immanuel Mifsud who teaches literature in the Department of Maltese at the University of Malta. He is currently finalising work on the publication of unpublished writings by Meylak.

Mifsud has written several studies about this writer, with which he wanted to problematise the tradition that looked at Meylak as a poet of sweetness and smallness and, instead, show that there is depth even in gender politics that can easily be found in the feminist discourse that has never seriously considered this writer until now.

Meylak was born in 1905 in Rabat, Gozo, and died in 1975.

While there is no doubt that Meylak followed the Maltese Romantic project, her work has particular characteristics that differentiate her from the poets and writers of her time.

After the talk there will be time for questions from the audience and discussion. Wirt Għawdex thanks APS Bank who are sponsoring this series of talks and Delicata Winery who sponsored the drinks after the talk.