A woman is under arrest after she allegedly stabbed a man in Marsascala on Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a 9am disturbance at a property on Triq Il-Gardiel found a couple there, a police spokesperson told Times of Malta.

The two had argued and in the course of that argument the woman is alleged to have stabbed the man using a knife.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance while she was placed under arrest.

No further information about the two was available at the time of writing.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.