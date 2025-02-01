A woman is under arrest after she allegedly stabbed a man in Marsascala on Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a 9am disturbance at a property on Triq Il-Gardiel found a couple there, a police spokesperson told Times of Malta.

The two had argued and in the course of that argument the woman is alleged to have stabbed the man using a knife.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance while she was placed under arrest.

No further information about the two was available at the time of writing.