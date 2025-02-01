A police station in Gżira has reopened following renovation works, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

The police station was “extensively renovated” after having been in a state of abandon for many years, the Home Affairs Ministry said.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the station is one of several undergoing renovation. He cited ongoing works at stations in Msida, Ħamrun, Rabat and Mtarfa as other examples.

Camilleri said police had a “bigger community presence than ever before” and said this was helping to bring crime rates down.

“We are committed to giving officers the best possible resources to work with,” he said.

The Home Affairs Ministry said the government had also opened a “state-of-the-art” police station in Marsascala, its first domestic violence unit in Santa Luċija and renovated stations in Marsalforn and Siġġiewi, which now operate on a 24/7 basis.

Other police stations which used to often be closed were now operating as “community policing” offices, it said, and citizens now also had the ability to file crime reports online.

Earlier this week, the Opposition highlighted concerns about multiple police stations across the country being closed.

Opposition MP Darren Carabott said stations in at least 26 towns and villages are currently closed.

“The country needs greater investment to ensure every citizen feels safe in their locality,” Carabott said. “Every resident has the right to feel reassured that their security is being safeguarded as public safety should be a priority.”

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa said the force was becoming a “proactive one” that focuses on preventing crimes rather than just responding to them.

He noted that 90% of the population trusts the police, according to NSO statistics.

Gżira mayor Neville Chetcuti said he was delighted to have a newly renovated police station and descrived it as a “special day” for residents.