A woman who is facing criminal charges in connection with a drug heist from an army barracks has been granted bail by the Criminal Court.

Christa Gauci, 21, was the sixth person to be charged in connection with the cannabis heist on February 28. She stands accused of having taken part in the theft, drug trafficking and aggravated possession of drugs.

During her arraignment, the court had heard that she drove a Toyota Vitz to and from the crime scene. Prosecutors told the court that police investigators had used CCTV footage to track vehicles to and from Safi barracks where the robbery took place. Footage showed two vehicles driving together, with Gauci’s Toyota pulling into a service road next to Kirkop roundabout. After the heist, CCTV footage traced Gauci’s car back to a garage in Żebbuġ belonging to another individual arrested in connection with the heist, Sean Attard.

Phone records obtained by the police showed that Gauci’s phone location aligned with the route taken by the other suspects in the case. Gauci told the police that she did not have her phone with her that night.

On Tuesday, the woman was granted bail against a €5,000 deposit and a €15,000 personal guarantee. A curfew was imposed and she was ordered to sign the bail book every day.

Gauci is the second suspect to be granted bail in connection with the case, after Liam Stewart, who is accused of handling the stolen cannabis resin.

Mr Justice Neville Camilleri presided over the Criminal Court. Attorney General lawyer Daniel Tabone prosecuted, assisted by police inspectors Joseph Mercieca and Mark Mercieca. Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit are assisting the accused.