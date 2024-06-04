A man was accused of breaking into his partner’s home a day after she ended their relationship and battering her with a strip of splintered wood during a jealousy-triggered row on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old Tripoli-born man was escorted to court under arrest after his partner filed a report at the police domestic violence unit on May 31.

The woman recounted how the former couple had been quarrelling since the morning, all because of the man’s “jealousy.”

She had tried to break up with him the previous day and had even demanded back her home keys to keep the man away.

But when she returned home after running some errands, she found the accused indoors.

It was not the first time that this happened, the woman told police, explaining how the accused would jump across neighbouring roofs to access her residence or slip inside through the balcony.

This time, an argument broke out between the former couple and as the man grew more aggressive he physically assaulted her.

The woman locked herself inside her daughter’s bedroom but the accused smashed the door, grabbed a length of splintered wood and hit her on the face.

The assault resulted in an eye injury that was later certified by a doctor as grievous.

The woman’s report triggered a search for the suspect who was tracked down on Monday.

“He also acted in an arrogant manner towards me,” finished off prosecuting Inspector Audrey Micallef.

The accused pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring the victim, causing her to fear violence, insulting and threatening her, as well as wilfully damaging her property.

He also failed to notify the police about a change in his ID card details.

His legal aid lawyer, Ilona Schembri, made no request for bail since the accused had been living with the alleged victim.

However, the lawyer requested a ban on names so as to protect the identity of the alleged victim and her young daughter who was not fathered by the accused.

The prosecution did not object to the request and the court, presided over by Magistrate Gabriella Vella, ordered a ban on all names.

The court also issued a protection order in respect of the alleged victim and her daughter, that was to have effect until final judgment.

AG lawyer Federico Barbaro Sant and Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted.

Lawyer Ilona Schembri was legal aid counsel.