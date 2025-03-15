A 63-year-old woman was taken to hospital on Saturday after the car she was in hit a barrier in Paola.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident happened at 1.15pm in Triq Vjal Santa Lucija after a jeep hit a barrier.

The vehicle was driven by a 63-year-old man from Marsascala. While the driver was not injured, the passenger, a 63-year-old woman, also from Marsascala, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

As the car is an electric vehicle, members of the Civil Protection Department were on site to secure it

No details of her condition were provided at the time.