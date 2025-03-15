Moviment Graffitti has asked anyone objecting to a Joseph Portelli-led planning control application in Sannat to contact them.

The planning control application, PC 22/24, seeks to eliminate part of a pedestrian footpath that separates a massive apartment block from two illegal swimming pools forming part of the Sannat development.

That plan was presented to the Planning Authority on June 6, 2024 and objected to by 10 different individuals or entities. It has yet to be decided by the Planning Authority.

Graffitti say the footpath has been used by farmers for decades and that, if approved, the application will effectively allow Portelli and his business partners to take over the public path and in so doing, make it easier for the PA to re-issue permits for the swimming pools, which a court declared illegal last year.

In a video posted to social media, Graffitti activists walked viewers around the Sannat site and argued that the planning control application had to be stopped.

“Unfortunately, we did not make it in time to object to this application. But others did. We encourage them to make contact with us, so we can follow and fight this capture of public land,” an activist said.

The Sannat project has been the subject of massive controversy from the start. Portelli and his business partner Mark Agius split the project into four separate planning applications, prompting objectors to say they were trying to force a massive plan through the PA in a piecemeal fashion.

The PA approved all four applications and also allowed the developers to build swimming pools on Outside Development Zone land.

Objectors took their battle to the planning appeals tribunal, which also ruled in the developers’ favour, and then to the civil courts.

A court led by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti ruled that the swimming pools and a penthouse floor of the project were illegal and struck off their permits.

Three months after that ruling, the developers filed the planning control application seeking to partially eliminate a public footpath separating the apartments from ODZ pools.

Graffitti note that the Sannat project would not have been fully built, had a government promise to halt projects while they are being appealed been brought into force.

The government promised that reform more than two years ago but has failed to follow through. PA boss Johann Buttigieg said earlier this year that the reform is in its final stages.

The loophole has led to several projects which were subsequently found to be illegal by the courts to remain standing. They range from large public projects like one led by Transport Malta on the Ta' Xbiex seafront, to a private swimming pool at a villa owned by minister Ian Borg.