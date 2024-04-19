A 44-year-old man was rushed to hospital with grievous injuries on Friday after getting caught between a lifter and a truck.

Police said the incident happened at around 8.30 on Friday morning at a site on Triq Clarence in Pieta.

When officers went on site they discovered that the man, a Birkirkara resident, had gotten caught between the two vehicles.

Police believe the man may have been trying to fix the lifter when the incident occurred.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the worker was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were certified.

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.