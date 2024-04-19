The Mosta trees have a “good chance” of surviving despite having holes drilled into their trunks and an unspecified liquid poured around them, Moviment Graffitti said on Friday.

Last month the NGO raised the alarm when drilled holes appeared in the trees with an unidentified liquid found around them.

These same trees, planted just outside the Mosta Dome, had been spared the chop at the eleventh hour in November.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and the Mosta local council had both filed police reports following the incident.

After urging authorities to keep the public updated about the investigation earlier this week, Moviment Graffitti met with ERA officials near the ficus trees on Friday morning.

“Today ERA explained that investigations are underway, both from their end as well as by the police, in order to try to understand who made these holes and caused this harm to the ficus trees,” the statement read.

Graffitti was told by the authority that investigators are currently combing through the many hours of CCTV footage lifted from the area.

Testing is still ongoing to determine the identity of the liquid that was poured into the holes that were drilled in the roots and trunks of the trees.

After the holes were cleaned out from that liquid and its residue, ERA told Graffitti that these were then cleansed with another substance. Following this intervention, the trees can restart being watered normally.

“The good news is that there is a good chance that the trees will survive. Many branches have been burnt. However, it appears that the trees are still alive and new branches are trying to sprout.”

The NGO said while they thanked the ERA officials for their update, they are committed to continue following the issue closely.

They also encouraged anyone with information about the case, to contact ERA at 2292 3500. Reports can also be submitted anonymously.

The 12 mature ficus trees alongside Constitution Road by the parish church, were at the centre of national attention when activists successfully stopped plans to uproot and transplant them while the Mosta Square was being revamped.

Pruning had already begun when activists, including members of Moviment Graffitti, went on-site to stop further works.

The council then bowed down to pressure and reversed its plans.