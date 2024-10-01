Works to replace a dangerous leaning wall along the St Paul’s Bay bypass are almost ready, a month after the job began.

Infrastructure Malta explained why the work, originally expected to take a few days, took so long.

“When works began it was discovered that there was soil and other material pushing against the old wall; therefore, the decision was made to construct concrete pile structures to prevent the situation from recurring. The structure was completed on Friday, September 27” a spokesperson for Infrastructure Malta said.

The final phase of the works is set to be complete in the coming days, the spokesperson noted.

This phase involves building a limestone facade to cover the concrete structure.

“That will be done for aesthetic reasons,” the spokesperson said.

Infrastructure Malta has been working on the publicly owned part of the wall.

“Meanwhile, a private property owner is carrying out similar work on the section of the wall that belongs to their property, bordering the site where Infrastructure Malta is working.”

Residents had warned in August that the boundary wall adjacent to the St Paul’s Bay bypass could collapse with potentially fatal consequences. Some parts were visibly leaning outwards and large stone blocks were dislodged.

Police tape and signs warning of the danger were placed around the wall.

Infrastructure Malta had announced on August 21 it would be starting emergency works on the wall, adding they will be closing part of the lane in the direction from Burmarrad to Xemxija throughout the works.

The works were planned to be completed by the end of that week but have been going on since.