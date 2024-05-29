Works on Sliema Road, San Ġwann, have been completed and the road has been fully reopened for traffic, Infrastructure Malta said on Wednesday.

The works were taken in hand in January. The 650-metre-long road leads from the Kappara junction towards San Ġwann.

The works included the replacement of water mains on both sides of the road and the laying of other utility services including power and telecommunications. The road layout was redesigned to include a second pedestrian crossing. The road's foundations were improved and new asphalt layers were laid.