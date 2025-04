World leaders remembered Pope Francis as "a beacon of compassion", reacting with sadness after the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics died on Monday.

From King Charles III to Russian president Vladimir Putin, leaders from across the globe took a moment to hail the 88-year-old pontiff, whose death came just a day after he delighted the crowds of worshippers at the Vatican on Easter Sunday with an appearance on the balcony at Saint Peter's Basilica.

Here are some of the first reactions to the death of the pope:

'Stood for brotherly mankind': France

French President Emmanuel Macron said the pope had always been "on the side of the most vulnerable and the most fragile" and that he had stood for "brotherly humankind".

'A great man has left us': Italy

"Pope Francis has returned to the Father's home. It is deeply sad news, because a great man has left us," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

Pope Francis (L) and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the G7 Summit hosted by Italy in Apulia region, in June 2024. Photo: AFP

'A beacon of compassion': India

"Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development."

'Strong ties': Israel

"He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said.

'Deeply saddened': United Kingdom

King Charles III said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of Pope Francis, and that he had been "greatly moved" to visit him earlier this month with his wife Queen Camilla.

"Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many," said King Charles, who is also the head of the Church of England.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Pope Francis's leadership was "courageous" and the pope, who died aged 88 on Monday, "never lost hope of a better world".

"His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility," Starmer said in a statement, with flags set to fly at half-mast on UK government buildings for a day in his honour.

'Distinguished papacy': Ireland

"Pope Francis' long and distinguished papacy was marked by his unwavering commitment to the principles of compassion, peace and human dignity" Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin said, adding that he would be remembered for his "expression of pain and shame" about historic child abuses in the Catholic Church during his 2018 visit to Ireland.

'Profound legacy': Spain

"I am sorry to hear of the death of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Spanish justice minister Felix Bolanos said Spain will observe three days of mourning to honour Pope Francis.

"We regret the death of a good man and a great pope. Therefore, the government of Spain will declare three days of official mourning," Bolanos said, praising Francis's "reformist" 12-year papacy that "will leave a legacy for history".

'Defender of humanism and justice: Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the late Pope Francis as a "defender" of "humanism and justice", and praised his efforts to promote dialogue between the Orthodox and Catholic Churches.

Putin said Francis was a "wise" religious leader, "statesman" and "consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice", in a letter to the Vatican published by the Kremlin.

"During all the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive interaction between Russia and the Holy See," Putin added.

'Indefatigable commitment': Germany

Incoming German chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed "great sorrow" and described Pope Francis as a man "guided by humility and faith".

He said the pontiff "will remain in our memories for his indefatigable commitment" to "the most vulnerable, for justice and for reconciliation".

'A faithful friend': Palestinian president

"Today, we lost a faithful friend of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights," Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said, noting that the pope "recognised the Palestinian state and authorised the Palestinian flag to be raised in the Vatican".

'Love and compassion': Egypt

Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi said the death of Pope Francis "is a profound loss for the entire world, as he was a voice of peace, love and compassion".

He said the pope "worked tirelessly to promote tolerance and build bridges of dialogue... and was a champion of the Palestinian cause, defending legitimate rights and calling for an end to conflict".

'Service to humanity': Ethiopia

"May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy of compassion, humility, and service to humanity continue to inspire generations to come," Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

'A loss for humanity': Lebanon

"We will never forget his repeated calls to protect Lebanon and preserve its identity and diversity," Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said.

He called Pope Francis's death "a loss for all humanity, for he was a powerful voice for justice and peace" who urged "dialogue between religions and cultures".

'Servant leadership': Kenya

"He exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable," Kenyan President William Ruto said.

"His strong ethical and moral convictions inspired millions across the world, regardless of faith or background."