A key road on Ta’Xbiex strand will be closed down to one lane as works in the Msida Creek Project continue.

Infrastructure Malta announced on Wednesday that as of Friday June 6, a section of ix-Xatt ta’ Ta’Xbiex will be reduced to one lane only, instead of the usual two lanes.

There is no indication how long this notice will be valid for.

Drivers were encouraged to plan their route accordingly and use alternative routes.

Last month the spans of the new Msida flyover started going up marking a major milestone in the three-year multi-million euro project.

In March, Transport Minister Chris Bonett had said that just four months in, the project was already 20 per cent completed.