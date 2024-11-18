The impact of addiction and other modern habits on daily life is the theme of the next ‘Bible & Beer’ discussion due to be organised by the MSSP Oratory Youths at Vecchia Napoli restaurant, Salini, on Thursday, at 8pm.

The event, aimed at young adults aged 18 to 35, will address how common everyday activities – such as social media scrolling, binge-watching and online shopping – can sometimes escalate into serious dependencies, affecting mental health, relationships and one’s life purpose.

The panel of speakers includes Gianluca Bezzina, Anthony Gatt and Fr Kevin Schembri.

Bezzina, a former Eurovision Song Contest representative for Malta, is a medical doctor with a wealth of experience from his work in addiction treatment. Known for his compassionate approach and strong Christian values, he balances his career with roles in the Youth Fellowship community and as a husband and father.

Gatt is a seasoned psychologist and director of the Church’s social welfare organisation Caritas Malta. He also has experience with Sedqa, Malta’s national agency that offers prevention and treatment services for addiction problems. Integrating his Christian faith with his work in supporting addiction recovery, he sees his role as a mission to restore dignity and hope for those struggling with addiction.

Schembri is a senior lecturer in canon law and pastoral praxis at the University of Malta. Known for his approachable style and dedication to youth ministry, he frequently leads workshops that encourage young people to reflect on faith, justice, and community engagement.

The speakers will offer their views on how addictive behaviours evolve, examining social pressures, mental health challenges and the role of spiritual beliefs in overcoming these issues.

Those attending will be encouraged to share their own experiences and insights.

Themes of compassion, forgiveness and mutual support will be central, as the event highlights how faith and community can help young people build resilience and navigate societal challenges.

To cover costs, participants will be asked for a €12 donation, which will cover the cost of food and drink. Alcohol will also be available.

For more details and registration, visit here.