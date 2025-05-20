The Nationalist Party kept up its protest over the appointment of a Labour mayor in Gharghur on Tuesday by putting up a prop outside the council office showing it won 62% of the popular vote in the June elections.

Labour's Mariah Meli was sworn in as mayor this week.

The PN lost its council majority when one of its councillors in the five-member council turned independent and voted with Labour's two councillors in a no-confidence motion against then mayor Helena Gauci. 

The PN has described developments as a travesty of democracy which robbed residents of their mayor, pointing out that Gauci won more votes in June than both Labour councillors combined.

The prop set up outside the council office also says 'You've robbed us'.

The government has turned down calls to hold a new election in the locality. 

The PN is also due to hold a public protest in Gharghur on Wednesday.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.