With so many options available, finding the best Canadian casinos online can feel like a hopeless endeavor. Here’s a news flash – most online casinos aren’t on the up-and-up!

That’s where our experts come in. We’ve done the heavy lifting for you.

In this article, we’ll discuss the best online casino sites for Canadian players. In addition to being licenced and regulated for your protection, our top online casinos bring a leading variety of exclusive titles and welcome bonuses to your fingertips.

Jackpot City was our #1 choice this time around, but we’ve got 9 fantastic runner-ups that deserve your attention.

Best online casinos in Canada

1. Jackpot City – Best online casino in Canada overall

Pros

C$1,600 welcome bonus

Mobile casino app for iOS & Android

400+ exclusive casino games

24/7 live chat & email support

Long list of payment options

Cons

No phone support

Jackpot City’s earned a stellar reputation over the past quarter-century.

New sign-ups will find 400+ video slots interspersed with a handful of seven-figure progressives, and you can put fate to the test with games like Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes. In between spins, check out their esteemed live casino library.

It’s home to 47 variants of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat with low betting minimums and tempting maximums for high rollers. Plus, their collection of exclusive game shows is directed by a real person. Expect non-stop action and tons of high-quality entertainment!

You can fund your account with a bank transfer, your VISA Electron card, PayPal, Neteller, iDebit, PaySafeCard, and more. Before claiming Jackpot City’s welcome bonus, you’ll need to deposit at least C$10.

Speaking of their bonus, Jackpot City will double each of your first four transactions up to C$1,600. If you have any questions or concerns, their 24/7 support team is available by live chat and email. While they don’t offer phone support, we received an instant chat response.

Click here to redeem Jackpot City’s $1,600 deposit bonus!

2. Spin Casino – Top CA online casino for slots

Pros

Eight-figure progressive slots

475+ slot games and tables

C$1,000 deposit bonus

100 free spins on the latest game release

Mobile casino app for iOS & Android

Cons

No sports betting options

Spin Casino’s gaming library epitomizes diversity for slot enthusiasts and skill gamers alike, but most players stick around for their selection of eight-figure progressive slots. In addition to 300+ classic reels, Spin Casino is home to millions of dollars in jackpot winnings.

Wheel of Wishes, three variants of the world-record holder Mega Moolah, Treasure Nile, and Major Millions are merely a handful of your options. Needless to say, big-fish hunters are well taken care of.

Even their deposit bonus makes room for jackpot hunters. Fund your account with $20 or more to claim free spins on the latest game on the site. Alongside a 100% match bonus up to $300, you’ll get 100 chances to win $2 million in cold, hard cash.

Make your next two deposits to redeem $700 in reload bonuses. Even though they closed their sportsbook (Spin Sports) in March of 2022; Spin Casino is both capable and fun to play with. If you have any questions or concerns, reach out through email or live chat 24/7.

Click here to earn $1,000 and 100 free spins with Spin Casino!

3. PlayOJO – Biggest variety of online casino games in Canada

Pros

No wagering requirements

80 free spins available

Over 2,000 slot and table games

No minimum payout requirements

Mobile casino app for iOS & Android

Cons

Don’t expect any bonus cash

Unlike most Canadian online casinos, PlayOJO doesn’t institute any rollover requirements for their leading welcome package. You can withdraw your winnings immediately, and everything you earn is yours to keep. Just fund your account with $10 or more to get started.

You’ll earn 50 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard, and you can visit their “Kicker” section to see other promotions. Because there’s no minimum withdrawal amount, you’re free to cash out your earnings as you receive them.

Moving onto their betting library, you’ll be greeted by over 2,000 classic reels and 290 six-figure jackpot slots. Skill players will enjoy an equivalent variety of 52 live dealer tables, 15 video poker variants, and 165 specialty versions of blackjack. Download their mobile casino app to play while on the move!

Click here to redeem 50 wager-free spins with PlayOJO!

4. Magic Red – Best bonuses of any Canadian online casino

Pros

Score $1,500 in welcome bonuses

200 free spins available

Around 1,000 slot games and tables

24/7 email support

Accepts multiple e-wallets

Cons

No live chat or phone support

From the jump, Magic Red casino rewards loyal players with $1,500 in deposit bonuses. They’ll get you started on the right foot, matching your first transaction of $20 or more by 200% up to C$500. The next four deposits will score you another C$1,000.

As if Magic Red weren’t generous enough, each deposit bonus will net you 50 free spins to use across their most popular slot games. After you’ve claimed a great chunk of casino bonus funds, it’s time to explore around 1,000 titles from a dozen popular software providers.

Unfortunately, they only enlist 24/7 email support for players who need assistance. Also, banking is a bit limited with less than five options.

Click here to claim $1,500 and 200 free spins with Magic Red!

5. Genesis Casino – Best Canadian online casino for mobile

Pros

1,700+ online slot games

155 live dealer casino games

Hundreds more virtual tables

300 free spins available

Claim up to C$1,000 in bonuses

Cons

No sports betting options

No 24/7 live chat support

Genesis Casino packs unprecedented variety into just upwards of 2,000 casino games; bringing an equivalent mixture of video slots, virtual tables, and live casino options to the forefront. You’ll likely get lost in a sea of 1,700+ classic reels and progressive jackpots.

Their live casino library is no slouch, either. We came across 155 high-limit blackjack tables, $1 roulette wheels, professional baccarat tables, and well-curated game shows. 60 virtual roulette wheels, 144 online baccarat games, 10 video poker variants, and 100 graphics-intensive blackjack tables fill in the blanks for just about every player.

You’ll claim 300 free spins on 9 Pots of Gold with your first deposit, and new sign-ups can redeem C$1,000 in casino cash across their first four transactions. Genesis offers phone and email support, but a 24/7 live chat feature is notably absent here.

Click here to redeem C$1,000 in bonuses and 300 free spins with Genesis Casino!

How we ranked the best online Canadian casino sites

Gaming variety

In this review, we prioritized the best online gambling sites with the broadest selection of casino games. Our top picks spoil their players for choice with thousands of the best online slots, hundreds of high-limit progressive jackpots, and hundreds more live casino games.

Casino bonuses

We gave a higher ranking to top online casinos with equally fantastic bonuses. It’s hard to find decent welcome offers in the online gambling world, but our top Canadian online casinos mix lenient wagering requirements with thousands of dollars in deposit bonus cash.

Payment methods

Many online casinos don’t go further than the basics, but our best Canadian gambling sites accept a long list of secure payment methods. It’s easy to fund your account and withdraw your earnings through numerous e-wallets, a courier check, or a traditional bank transfer.

Customer support

Top casino sites take your questions and concerns very seriously. We gave a higher online casino ranking to sites that offer 24/7 support by phone, live chat, and email. Additionally, our experts gave special consideration to each online casino’s average response time.

Related post: Best casinos in Canada

Answering your FAQs about online casinos in Canada

Are licensed CA online casinos safe?

Absolutely. Before you play online casino games, be sure you’re dealing with a licensed provider.

Our top picks are licenced by the MGA (Malta Gaming Authority). As a result, you can expect legitimate bonuses, provably fair games, quick-responding support, and timely payouts with any casino site listed here.

No matter how tempting their casino bonus looks, you should thoroughly avoid unlicensed online casino sites. Shady casino operators don’t always have your best interests in mind, and they don’t face any consequences for stealing your winnings or selling your personal data.

Should I claim a welcome bonus with the best Canadian online gambling sites?

Although not every welcome bonus is “good” once you read through the fine print; all the online casinos listed here attach fair and reasonable playthroughs to your bonus cash. Consequently, it’s not impossible to win real money on the casino’s dime.

If you’re looking for a financial head-start across hundreds of the best online casino games; we’d recommend claiming a deposit bonus with one of our top picks.

Which online Canadian casino has the best payouts?

Jackpot City has the best payouts, clocking in with an RTP (return-to-player percentage) of 95-96% across their entire betting library. In other words, this particular casino only keeps around 4% of gaming proceeds, funneling the remainder back into players’ pockets.

If you’re looking for loose online slots, generous virtual tables, and the fairest odds in all the land, Jackpot City is your best bet (pun intended).

What is the best Canadian online casino for new players?

Among all the casinos listed here, Jackpot City is the best option for new sign-ups. They bring an exclusive variety of over 400 popular slot games, real money tables, and live casino variants to your computer or mobile device.

In between spins, their live casino presents a much-needed change of pace. You’ll find 47 variants of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat alongside game shows that include Live Dream Catcher, Deal or No Deal, and Football Studio.

Finally, Jackpot City’s $1,600 deposit bonus gives you a generous leg up on the competition.

Comparison of the top five online casinos in Canada

Jackpot City: With a healthy mixture of 400+ exclusive games, their generous welcome package, a dedicated mobile casino app, and comprehensive 24/7 support; Jackpot City was our #1 choice for new sign-ups. Redeem up to C$1,600 in welcome bonuses!

Spin Casino: Spin Casino is the best real money online casino for progressive jackpots, and the luckiest players will share millions of Canadian dollars in earnings. Grab their C$1,000 deposit bonus and get 100 spins on the famed Wheel of Wishes jackpot machine!

PlayOJO: Unlike most online casinos, PlayOJO doesn’t list any rollover requirements for their premier welcome bonus. Get 50 wager-free spins on your first deposit and enjoy around 3,000 casino games!

Magic Red: Magic Red tips the scales with a generous initial deposit bonus and three separate reload bonuses. Loyal players can redeem up to C$1,500 in casino cash and 200 free spins over their first four transactions. Join the site now!

Genesis Casino: If you’re looking for more than just slot games; Genesis Casino enlists an arsenal of 2,000+ casino titles. 155 live dealer casino games and 100 blackjack tables present endless opportunities! Enjoy up to C$1,000 and 300 free spins today!

How to sign up with online Canadian casinos

Using Jackpot City as our example, this step-by-step guide helps Canadian players make quick work of the boring part.

1. Create a new casino account.

Go to Jackpot City’s casino site or use this link to be redirected.

Click the orange “Sign Up” button.

Fill out any requested personal information.

Verify your age.

Hit the button that says “Register”.

2. Confirm your personal information with Jackpot City.

Snap a photo of your government ID card.

Take a picture of your most recent utility bill.

Send both documents to Jackpot City’s team via e-mail.

Wait 2-3 days for their human staff to verify your data.

3. Deposit and claim Jackpot City’s welcome bonus.

Click the “Menu” button from their homepage.

Click the “Banking” tab.

Select your preferred payment option from the next screen.

Enter any relevant credit card or e-wallet information.

Fund your account with $10 or more to claim a bonus.

Start playing video slots and online games!

So, what are the best Canadian online casinos?

If you’re looking for more fresh games, bigger welcome bonuses, and all the at-home convenience your favorite brick-and-mortar casino doesn’t offer; the best online casinos in Canada will exceed your expectations.

Unlike in-person betting venues; our top picks are continually improving with time and popularity.

Jackpot City was our #1 pick for players on the fence, but we’d recommend any of our top 10 gaming sites with equal enthusiasm. No matter where you choose to get started, remember to have fun and play responsibly!

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations: