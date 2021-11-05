An unusually very wet October and strong southerly winds are the reasons behind humidity levels reaching 100 per cent in Malta this week.

On Friday at 8am, seven of the eight weather stations recorded 100 per cent humidity with no readings given from the Bengħajsa one.

On Thursday morning, of the country’s eight weather stations recorded 100 per cent humidity, with the remaining three not far off total saturation.

Valletta registered 88 per cent, Msida was at 90 per cent and Selmun at 97 per cent.

“The high humidity level we are experiencing at the moment is caused by moderate to rather strong winds which are blowing from a southerly direction,” a spokesperson for the Met Office told Times of Malta.

“For the Maltese islands, this means that the air is saturated with water, which is what we experience during days or nights with high humidity levels.

Zurrieq at 7.10am on Friday. Photo: Mar Ced

“Another cause of high humidity is the fact that a substantial amount of rainfall was measured last month. The ground is still saturated with rain, and as it gradually evaporates, it is being released in the air as water droplets causing the humidity levels to increase.”

People might see their windows fogged up, feel uncomfortable in the muggy air or feel warmer than what the temperatures suggest.

But while the figure of 100 per cent is striking, the Met Office said it is “very common” for the Maltese islands “given that we are surrounded by water”.

“ Whenever we experience mist or fog, humidity levels are always very close to, or exactly at, 100 per cent,” the spokesperson continued.

“The same occurs during rainy or showery episodes when the air is fully saturated with water and humidity is at 100%.

“Humidity is expressed in percentage of water vapour that the air can hold at a particular temperature.”

When humidity levels reach 100 per cent, this means that the air cannot hold any more water vapour, so fog and dew is deposited as a result.”

Even though a high humidity level can be seen as uncomfortable, it also has its benefits as it limits temperature fluctuations and temperature extremes.

The weather forecast for the weekend is mainly cloudy, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 26°C on Friday and 27°C on Saturday.