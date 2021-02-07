100 new COVID cases were detected between Saturday and Sunday, health authorities said.

The number is slightly lower than Saturday's when 134 cases were announced but still higher than on Thursday and Friday, when the number of new cases wasin double digits.

Authorities carried out 3,084 swab tests over the previous 24 hours, a positivity rate of 2.95%.

A further three patients died, meaning the virus death toll now stands at 282.

The latest victims are two men aged 93 and 77 and a 77-year-old woman. They all died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Meanwhile, 157 virus patients recovered overnight, meaning the number of active cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Sunday stood at 2,341.

Healthcare workers had administered a total of 37,586 vaccine doses by Saturday, including 8,749 second doses.

Times of Malta said on Sunday that a Mater Dei study shows that the number of people aged 85 and over admitted to hospital with COVID-19 has plummeted by 80% in recent weeks.