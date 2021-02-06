134 new COVID cases were detected between Friday and Saturday, health authorities have said.

The number represents a significant increase from the low number of cases – 79 and 57- announced on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Authorities carried out 2,772 swab tests over the previous 24 hours. That was fewer tests than were administered on the two previous days, when case numbers did not reach triple figures. As a result, the positivity rate of tests administered on Friday stood at 4.8 per cent.

A further two patients died, meaning the virus death toll now stands at 279.

The latest victims were two men aged 69 and 85 who both died at Mater Dei Hospital while COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, 195 virus patients recovered overnight, meaning the number of active cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Saturday stood at 2,401.

Healthcare workers had administered a total of 35,676 vaccine doses by Friday, meaning 2,199 doses were administered that day.

So far, 7,594 of the total vaccine doses administered have been second doses.