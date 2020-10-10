One hundred new coronavirus cases were detected between Friday and Saturday, the second-highest daily tally recorded since the virus was first identified in Malta in March.

The new cases were detected from 2,315 tests.

Twenty patients recovered, meaning that as of 12.30pm on Saturday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Malta stood at 703.

The 100 new cases are just six shy of a record set on September 16, when 106 cases were detected, and follow a pattern of rising numbers over the past eight days. On Friday, 75 new cases were recorded, with 64 cases on Thursday and 68 on Wednesday.

Contact tracing of the new cases announced on Saturday is still under way, health authorities have said.

Authorities provided information about some of the 75 new cases announced on Friday.

Among those cases:

19 were family members of previously-known cases

Six were direct contacts of other positive cases

Two were contacts of work colleagues who tested positive

One case was imported