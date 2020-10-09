Seventy-five new COVID-19 cases were recorded between Thursday and Friday, health authorities have said.

Friday's new cases is the highest number registered since September 16, when 106 new cases were recorded.

In their daily update, they said 31 patients had recovered, taking the number of active COVID-19 cases to 625.

A total of 2,732 tests were carried out.

In all, there have been in Malta 3,581 cases of the virus and 41 deaths, the latest announced on Wednesday.

According to statistics kept by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as of Friday, Malta, together with Czechia, had the third-highest number of deaths in the EU over a two-week period. Romania is top, followed by Spain.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths spiked in recent weeks after an outbreak in homes for the elderly.

Information on Friday's and Thursday's cases is being given by Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.