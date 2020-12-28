A total of 101 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight and another 123 recovered, data published on Monday indicated.

According to official health data, five people with COVID-19 died between Sunday and Monday, bringing up the virus' death toll to 215 since the pandemic reached Malta in March.

The victims are:

An 86-year-old man who tested positive on December 13, died on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital.

An 88-year-old woman who tested positive on December 22 and also died on Sunday at Mater Dei.

A 93-year-old woman who was confirmed positive for the virus on December 13 and passed away on Sunday at Mater Dei.

A 95-year-old man who tested positive on December 16 and passed away on Sunday at the hospital.

A 77-year-old man who tested positive on December 21 and died on Monday at Mater Dei.

Malta now has 1,420 active cases of coronavirus.

Photo: Saħħa Facebook page

While Monday's cases are still being investigated, out of Sunday's 84 new cases, 22 have been traced to family clusters, while another 18 have been linked to other positive cases.

A total of nine new cases were traced to the workplace and another eight to social gatherings.

Malta embarked on a COVID-19 vaccination programme on Sunday, but doctors soon called on the health authorities to speed up the process.

The Medical Association of Malta is insisting that all healthcare professionals should be vaccinated within five weeks.