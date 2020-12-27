Updated 12.30pm

Eighty-four COVID-19 cases were detected between Saturday and Sunday as the country embarked on its vaccination programme against the virus. Another four people died.

A Mater Dei nurse was the first person to be inoculated on Sunday at 9am, following the arrival of the first batch of vaccines on Saturday.

The new cases were detected from 2,249 swab tests, meaning 3.73% of tests returned positive results.

503,660 tests have been carried out so far with 12,325 testing positive. 210 people died.

With 118 recoveries registered overnight, there are currently 1,447 active cases in Malta.

The latest four victims of the virus are:

* A 74-year-old woman who tested positive on December 2. She died on Christmas Day at Mater Dei Hospital;

* An 80-year-old woman who tested positive on December 17. She died at St Thomas Hospital on Saturday;

* An 89-year-old woman who tested positive on December 12. She died at Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday; and

* An 86-year-old woman who tested positive on Christmas Day. She died at Mater Dei Hospital on Sunday.

Contact tracing teams are still working to identify possible sources of infection for the new cases announced on Sunday. Of those announced on Saturday:

* 33 are family members of known cases;

* 15 are work colleagues of known cases;

* 16 were in direct contact with known cases;

* 10 were at social gatherings with known cases

No information was provided about the remaining cases announced on Saturday.

