Health authorities detected 106 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, data released on Tuesday showed.

The daily total number of cases is the second-highest tally registered this month.

However, the number of virus patients in hospital currently stands at 12 - down from the 15 recorded the previous day. Of those 12, two are receiving intensive care.

A total of 54 patients recovered overnight, the data shows. As a result, the number of active virus cases in Malta and Gozo currently stands at 1,188.

Vaccination data indicated that healthcare workers administered just over 3,500 vaccine doses in the previous day, with just over 956,000 doses administered so far.

Of that total, around 120,500 have been booster shots.