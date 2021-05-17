More than 1,000 fines for public health breaches related to the COVID-19 pandemic were dished out last week, with more than three out of every four given for mask-related offences.

Enforcement officers issued 1,078 fines during the previous week with 809 of those related to improper use of masks. Currently, masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn while in any public area, including beaches and the countryside.

An additional 160 fines were handed out to people in breach of rules related to gatherings in public. Groups of more than four people are currently forbidden.

Rules in place also forbid more than four households from gathering in private, with enforcement agencies empowered to enter private residences and search them if reports have been filed about potential breaches.

A total of 76 people were caught flouting this rule last week.

Authorities dished out three fines related to organising mass events, which are currently forbidden.

Seven catering establishments were fined for breaching public health protocols with another 13 outlets fined for breaching COVID-19 rules for non-essential services.

Ten people were fined for breaching mandatory quarantine requirements.

The total number of fines was similar to that recorded the previous week, when 1,094 fines were issued.