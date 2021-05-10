A total of 1,094 fines were handed out over the last seven days to people who breached COVID-19 rules, a slight increase from the previous week’s 1,066.

According to figures issued by the government on Monday, most of the fines issued, 799, were for people who did not wear their masks properly.

Another 201 people were fined for gathering in groups of more than four.

Meanwhile, 93 people were also fined for breaking household meeting rules, while 16 establishments were fined for breaking regulations.

The authorities also fined five people who broke quarantine €10,000 each.

Monday marks the day restaurants in Malta finally opened their doors once again, under a strict protocol that allows establishments to remain open until 5pm. However, they can only seat a maximum of four per table.

Travel to Gozo is also allowed as of Monday.

Fines are handed out by health, tourism, police, transport and LESA officials.